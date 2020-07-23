Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 21:13:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang

28/07/2020    21:09 GMT+7

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 1

Renowned for its long, winding roads, the Hai Van pass serves as a popular location for young travelers to enjoy due to its spectacular and romantic views. Indeed, plenty of the new check-in points along the route have received a lot of attention in recent times.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 2

The Hai Van pass can be found at an altitude of 500 metres above sea level and runs for 20 km in total. The location was even voted as one of the world’s most beautiful coastal roads by The Guardian of the UK.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 3

Neighbouring Da Nang is the cultural city of Hoi An, an unmissable stop on any visit to central Vietnam. Holidaymakers keen on traveling to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% across several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 4

Taking a boat on the Hoai river in Hoi An is a great suggestion for visitors keen on witnessing the sunset and enjoying tranquility.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 5

Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills has been emerging as a renowned tourist attraction over recent years, playing host to many entertainment activities.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 6

Guests are able to take in spectacular views of Da Nang while taking a cable car to visit Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 7

Cau Vang, also known as Golden Bridge, at the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Da Nang was named the nation’s favourite check-in destination in 2018 by WeChoice Awards.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 8

When taking a stroll around Son Tra peninsula, tourists should not miss out on paying a visit to Linh Ung pagoda.

 
top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 9

Han river in Da Nang appears majestic at night.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 10

Listed among the top six most attractive beaches on the planet by Forbes, a walk along My Khe beach is a great experience for travelers in Da Nang. (Photo: Tixmir)

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 11

Non Nuoc beach is a famous site and is home to bright-white sand and crystal-clear water. (Photo: Garden_makoto)

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 12

Tourists have the opportunity to view coral reefs on Nam O beach. (Photo: Vanessaclairphotography)

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 13

Recent days have seen temperatures rise to approximately 40 degrees Celsius, causing the beaches in Da Nang to be crowded with tourists.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 14

The Da Nang Summer Festival is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 5, with the event anticipated to bring a range of cultural, sporting, and tourism activities to both local people and tourists.

top suggestions for things to do when visiting da nang hinh 15

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 