Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Renowned for its long, winding roads, the Hai Van pass serves as a popular location for young travelers to enjoy due to its spectacular and romantic views. Indeed, plenty of the new check-in points along the route have received a lot of attention in recent times.

The Hai Van pass can be found at an altitude of 500 metres above sea level and runs for 20 km in total. The location was even voted as one of the world’s most beautiful coastal roads by The Guardian of the UK.

Neighbouring Da Nang is the cultural city of Hoi An, an unmissable stop on any visit to central Vietnam. Holidaymakers keen on traveling to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% across several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.

Taking a boat on the Hoai river in Hoi An is a great suggestion for visitors keen on witnessing the sunset and enjoying tranquility.

Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills has been emerging as a renowned tourist attraction over recent years, playing host to many entertainment activities.

Guests are able to take in spectacular views of Da Nang while taking a cable car to visit Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills.

Cau Vang, also known as Golden Bridge, at the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Da Nang was named the nation’s favourite check-in destination in 2018 by WeChoice Awards.

When taking a stroll around Son Tra peninsula, tourists should not miss out on paying a visit to Linh Ung pagoda.

Han river in Da Nang appears majestic at night.

Listed among the top six most attractive beaches on the planet by Forbes, a walk along My Khe beach is a great experience for travelers in Da Nang. (Photo: Tixmir)

Non Nuoc beach is a famous site and is home to bright-white sand and crystal-clear water. (Photo: Garden_makoto)

Tourists have the opportunity to view coral reefs on Nam O beach. (Photo: Vanessaclairphotography)

Recent days have seen temperatures rise to approximately 40 degrees Celsius, causing the beaches in Da Nang to be crowded with tourists.

The Da Nang Summer Festival is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 5, with the event anticipated to bring a range of cultural, sporting, and tourism activities to both local people and tourists.

