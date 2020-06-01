Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region

Tourism services at popular destinations in the ancient town of Hoi An will open from today after being closed for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tourists return to the Old Quarter of Hoi An after a two-month closure in prevention of COVID-19. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

Newly appointed chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Nguyen Van Son, said destinations including the Old Quarter, Thanh Ha pottery village, Tra Que garden village as well as craft villages including Kim Bong, Ban Thach and Triem Tay will be open for visitors from early June.

He said the tourism industry of the city suffered losses of 50 per cent due to COVID-19, and travel agencies and tour operators have revved up for summer vacations.

A speed-boat route between Hoi An and Cham Islands – a world biosphere reserve site – and other tour services on the islands restarted from early May.

Tourism service reopens at the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) in Da Nang City. The city offered free entrance for all visitors between June 1 and August 3. VNS Photo Le Lam

My Son Sanctuary – a world heritage site – has reopened after two months.

The site will offer a 30 per cent discount for group visits, while students and local residents will get a 50 per cent reduction.

Visitors will enjoy a 10 per cent discount at souvenir shops.

In Da Nang, entrance will be free for all visitors at museums of Da Nang, Fine Arts, Cham Sculpture and Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) between June 1 and August 3.

A destination in Hue City opens doors again for visitors after closure due to COVID-19. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

Thua Thien-Hue City also resumed the walking street zone at Pham Ngu Lao, Vo Thi Sau and Chu Van An from May 17.

The province also offered 50 per cent off tickets for all visitors at destinations till July 31 to attract tourists to the Hue Festival that is scheduled for late August. VNS

