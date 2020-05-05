VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak.

Nguyen Son Thuy, director of Indochina Unique Tourist, said before the epidemic outbreak, his company left a deposit worth tens of billions of dong to book accommodation and transport services for its tours in 2020.

“We want to get back the deposits to improve our working capital, but we have been refused,” Thuy complained.

He said Indochina Unique Tourist’s partner is Mercure Bana Hills French Village in Da Nang City. The hotel refused Thuy’s proposal to return the deposits, saying that it will only make a refund in June as stipulated in the contract.

Thuy tried to persuade the hotel to accept the proposal, saying that parties should concede in such conditions. However, the hotel replied that it faced difficulties because of the epidemic and that Thuy will have to pay a fine if he wants to withdraw money immediately.

“Our cash flow is frozen, partially because partners refuse our proposals to return deposits back to help settle difficulties caused by Covid-19,” he said.

 


It is also impossible to get back the deposit money from airlines. “They (airlines) only accept to delay bookings to 2021,” Thuy said.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, director of Omega Tours, said his situation is better than Thuy’s. “I have a deposit of VND3-5 billion. If they refuse to pay, I will be affected,” he said.

Anh advised Thuy to hire a lawyer to settle the case.

Le Tan Thanh Tung, deputy general director of Vitours, affirmed that Anh and Thuy are not alone.

In normal conditions, the units in tourism supply chain, including travel firms, airlines, accommodation service providers and excursion points, cooperate smoothly with each other to serve travelers and share profit.

But since Covid-19 broke out, the links of the chains have been disrupted. Since there is no client, no one can collect money. The units in the chain all try to keep deposit money and prioritize to settle their problems.

According to Tung, the deposits at airlines represent the biggest amounts of money for travel firms.

“I know some travel firms have to leave a deposit of VND5-10 billion. Airlines agree to delay bookings to the next year. However, travel firms have to pay principal and interest every month,” he said.

In general, travel firms have to pay deposits in January if they want to book services for summer tours.

Kim Mai 

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.  

Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.

 
 

Other News

.
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.

TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.

TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Located 120 km from Hanoi, Tam Coc-Bich Dong is part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range. For hundreds of years, the place has preserved the primitive beauty that has attracted countless visitors.

TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Ka Tum, in Khmer language means “pomegranate” or "wrapped inside", is a kind of dumpling wrapped by leaves of thốt nốt (Asian palmyra palm) that looks like pomegranate fruit.

TRAVELicon  04/05/2020 

Suoi Giang commune in Yen Bai province is 1,400 meters above sea level and as cool all year round as Sa Pa town in the northern mountains or Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands. 

TRAVELicon  04/05/2020 

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food. The article was headlined “In Vietnam, eight wonders to taste in Hanoi – a temple of street food”.

TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

When Covid-19 broke out, businesspeople believed that the tourism sector would recover soon, but they now are thinking differently.

PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food.

TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

With a number of the country’s most famous tourist spots re-opening following the social distancing order being lifted, here are some suggestions of destinations that visitors should not miss out on during the May Day holiday.

TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

Tourist attractions around Vietnam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3.

PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

The number of passengers on board each aircraft must not exceed 80% of its capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent to airlines and airports nationwide.

TRAVELicon  01/05/2020 

Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, a World Heritage-listed site and the country’s leading tourist destination, will reopen on May 4 after being closed for over seven weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

TRAVELicon  01/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has issued regulations on coronavirus infection prevention and control, including forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media. 

PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Tourists can now visit many tourist destinations which have re-opened since last weekend after the social distancing regulations have been eased.

POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

