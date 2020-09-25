Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has republished the Vietnam Travel Atlas in an effort to assist travelers to learn more about the nation’s tourism industry.

The publication first made its debut in 2000 and has since gone on to become a popular publication that provides plenty of details about the Vietnamese tourism industry in both the domestic and international markets.

The 10th version of the publication has been produced both in Vietnamese and English and provides updated maps of all regions nationwide. In addition, it offers an introduction about tourist centres, gives directions to tourist attractions, recommended hotels, restaurants, and entertainment areas, along with other relevant information to help guests during their stay in the country.

Furthermore, the Vietnam Travel Atlas features integrated QR codes in order to help readers find information through the website of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism in the fastest manner possible. VOV