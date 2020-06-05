Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island

Located off the coast of Quang Ninh, Co To island is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places found throughout the north of the country during the summer, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year due to its popularity.

The island situated in the northern border province of Quang Ninh has emerged as a popular attraction among domestic tourists. Aside from featuring fantastic landscapes, local people on the island are very friendly.

Co To island is able to attract tourists through its pristine white sandy beaches, clear blue waters, in addition to the peaceful life of islanders who make their living through offshore fishing.

The island also boasts a number of enchanting beaches such as Hong Van, and Van Chay, whilst the beach of love is notable for its silvery sand.

Mong Rong, also known as dragon claw, or Cau Mi rocky shore are both popular destination for guests. The rocky site covers a total area of 40 hectares and features layers of sedimentary rocks which have been eroded over the course of tens of thousands of years.

Stretching out to the sea, the rocky area is a great place in which visitors can come and watch the sunrise.

Cau Mi rocky shore proves to be a favourite destination among young people visiting the island.

Tourists should not miss the chance of enjoying the island’s clear blue waters, whilst also enjoying the peaceful life of islanders who live off of offshore fishing.

Children enjoy playing in the pristine water in the ocean.

Another popular site on the island is the Co To lighthouse which stands at over 100 metres tall. The building is surrounded by many trees, serving to make the road leading towards the lighthouse extremely green.

Visitors are able to enjoy a complete panoramic view of Co To island, taking in the stunning seaside town along with the green forests.

A beautiful sunset can be enjoyed from Co To lighthouse.

A view of the sunset on Hong Van beach

Here are some additional photos which showcase the peaceful nature of Co To island:

VOV