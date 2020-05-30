Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 09:02:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tra Su cajuput forest in summer

 
 
03/06/2020    07:55 GMT+7

If you have yet to visit Tra Su cajuput forest in the flooding season, you should do it in summer, when sudden rains start to ease the dry weather. 

In summer, visiting Tra Su is an ideal choice as visitors can enjoy green space, fresh air and glorious sunshine. 

Wallowing in the wild nature, listening to melodies of the forest and enjoying special bird dances, visitors will feel like venturing into the paradise. Tra Su cajuput forest is beautiful in all seasons and its beauty cannot be confused with any other places in the southern region.

Exploring Tra Su cajuput forest

American writer Agnes Repplier said, “Every now and then go away, have a little relaxation, for when you come back to your work your judgment will be surer. Go some distance away, because then the work appears smaller, and more of it can be taken in at a glance, and lack of harmony and proportion is more readily seen.” With its charming and poetic spectacle, Tra Su cajuput forest will help visitors have exciting adventures to refresh themselves before getting back to work.

Boats weave through the forest, helping tourists to wallow in the green space of enormous emerald-green duckweed that blankets the water’s surface. In addition, straight rows of cajuput trees reflecting themselves on the water’s surface make the forest more enthralling.

Two houses with special designs along the bamboo bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest.

Tourists can also see flocks of birds, such as cormorants and storks, roaming in water to seek food and singing songs of the wildlife. The deeper tourists go into the forest, the more peaceful they feel as they can hear the sound of oars in the water only.

A remarkable thing of the forest is a bamboo bridge, which features typical characteristics of Vietnam’s rural areas. Crossing the bridge, visitors can enjoy charming landscapes of the forest.

At dusk, the sunlight is no longer intense. Instead, the romantic view with the amber-colored sky and some birds will fascinate visitors. In Tra Su cajuput forest, irresistible landscapes, including a wharf, towers, dove cages and floating clusters of colorful flowers, are definitely perfect backgrounds for visitors’ photos. 

Multiple kinds of birds are seen at sunrise in Tra Su cajuput forest.

Animals in Tra Su cajuput forest

In summer, hundreds of valuable birds and storks gather in the forest. Also, different kinds of fish have been bred in the waters. These species have made Tra Su cajuput forest more magnificent and become a leading ecological site in the southern region. The protection of the biodiversity in the forest will help develop the tourism sector in the region and serve the biological research and the education of the young generation.

Tra Su cajuput forest in summer is attractive to visitors. Nothing is greater than the moment of closing one’s eyes, stretching, taking a deep breath of fresh air and feeling the quintessence of the southern region, encapsulating in Tra Su cajuput forest. At sunrise, visitors can see small tornadoes or colorful birds and storks. SGT

Lam Ngoc

 
Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Ant-fish salad of Ro Mam, one of the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, has been going on for hundreds of years.

Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Airlines of Japan, the Philippines and South Korea plan to resume international flights to Vietnam as the pandemic is deemed to subside in the country that has reported no deaths of Covid-19.

Da Lat expected to become heritage city
Da Lat expected to become heritage city
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Da Lat is home of many the 19th Century European architectures, including thousands of villas and popular destinations of Da Lat Pedagogy College, Da Lat Railway Station, the St. Nicolas Cathedral (the Rooster Church), the Palace 1,2,3.

PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

To fuel the recovery of tourism, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to put in place a tourism development fund to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic resume normal operations.

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The government has released Resolution No 79/NQ-CP on granting e-visas to citizens from 80 countries, which will take effect on July 1. However, this doesn’t mean that Vietnam will open its doors to foreign travelers on July 1.

Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The tourism sector is making concerted efforts to recover after a stagnant stage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on promoting domestic travel while preparing to welcome foreign arrivals.

When to restart international flights still undecided
When to restart international flights still undecided
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Vietnam’s national aviation authority is still undecided over the exact date for the reopening of international commercial air routes,

Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Tourism services at popular destinations in the ancient town of Hoi An will open from today after being closed for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Adventure tours with small numbers of people have been trending recently in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.

The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The horn shell, also known as the mud creeper, are commonly found in mangrove forests. These are found on tree trunks, feeding on algae or organic detritus.

Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Specializing in outbound tours for young clients, IGo is now considering launching domestic tours after two months of ‘hibernation’ because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  01/06/2020 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Japan is considering easing the entry ban on Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government sources said.

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 

Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 