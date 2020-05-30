Tra Su cajuput forest in summer

In summer, visiting Tra Su is an ideal choice as visitors can enjoy green space, fresh air and glorious sunshine. Wallowing in the wild nature, listening to melodies of the forest and enjoying special bird dances, visitors will feel like venturing into the paradise. Tra Su cajuput forest is beautiful in all seasons and its beauty cannot be confused with any other places in the southern region. Exploring Tra Su cajuput forest American writer Agnes Repplier said, “Every now and then go away, have a little relaxation, for when you come back to your work your judgment will be surer. Go some distance away, because then the work appears smaller, and more of it can be taken in at a glance, and lack of harmony and proportion is more readily seen.” With its charming and poetic spectacle, Tra Su cajuput forest will help visitors have exciting adventures to refresh themselves before getting back to work. Boats weave through the forest, helping tourists to wallow in the green space of enormous emerald-green duckweed that blankets the water’s surface. In addition, straight rows of cajuput trees reflecting themselves on the water’s surface make the forest more enthralling. Two houses with special designs along the bamboo bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest. Tourists can also see flocks of birds, such as cormorants and storks, roaming in water to seek food and singing songs of the wildlife. The deeper tourists go into the forest, the more peaceful they feel as they can hear the sound of oars in the water only. A remarkable thing of the forest is a bamboo bridge, which features typical characteristics of Vietnam’s rural areas. Crossing the bridge, visitors can enjoy charming landscapes of the forest. At dusk, the sunlight is no longer intense. Instead, the romantic view with the amber-colored sky and some birds will fascinate visitors. In Tra Su cajuput forest, irresistible landscapes, including a wharf, towers, dove cages and floating clusters of colorful flowers, are definitely perfect backgrounds for visitors’ photos. Multiple kinds of birds are seen at sunrise in Tra Su cajuput forest. Animals in Tra Su cajuput forest In summer, hundreds of valuable birds and storks gather in the forest. Also, different kinds of fish have been bred in the waters. These species have made Tra Su cajuput forest more magnificent and become a leading ecological site in the southern region. The protection of the biodiversity in the forest will help develop the tourism sector in the region and serve the biological research and the education of the young generation. Tra Su cajuput forest in summer is attractive to visitors. Nothing is greater than the moment of closing one’s eyes, stretching, taking a deep breath of fresh air and feeling the quintessence of the southern region, encapsulating in Tra Su cajuput forest. At sunrise, visitors can see small tornadoes or colorful birds and storks. SGT