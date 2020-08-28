Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River

Located on the bank of Con River, An Thai – a traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper in Nhon Phuc Commune, An Nhon Town, in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh, is over 100 years old.

The village has over 60 households with around 200 villagers making dry vermicelli and rice paper.

An Thai Village’s typical products, such as rice vermicelli, wheat flour vermicelli, Song Than green bean vermicelli and thin rice paper, have become popular nationwide and are also exported to China, Laos and Cambodia.

The rigs of dry vermicelli

Despite sweating, a local woman still smiles.

A field for drying vermicelli and rice paper on the bank of Con River.

Villagers flipping vermicelli and rice papers

. Diep Van Thanh (71 years old) ties the rigs.

Nhan Dan