Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River

03/09/2020    18:51 GMT+7

Located on the bank of Con River, An Thai – a traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper in Nhon Phuc Commune, An Nhon Town, in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh, is over 100 years old.

The village has over 60 households with around 200 villagers making dry vermicelli and rice paper.

An Thai Village’s typical products, such as rice vermicelli, wheat flour vermicelli, Song Than green bean vermicelli and thin rice paper, have become popular nationwide and are also exported to China, Laos and Cambodia.

The rigs of dry vermicelli

Despite sweating, a local woman still smiles.

A field for drying vermicelli and rice paper on the bank of Con River.

 

Villagers flipping vermicelli and rice papers

. Diep Van Thanh (71 years old) ties the rigs.

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

 
 

.
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Mei Hideaway, Veque Homestay, and Hygge Homestay in Hanoi are among the top suggestions of places for tourists.

TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country, 

TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

The old green Hang Be Market was well known for various ready-to-eat dishes.

TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Tourism Department, talks on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

People nationwide will enjoy a one-day holiday tomorrow to celebrate National Day and safe holidays are the order of the day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

In the first eight months of 2020, foreign arrivals into Vietnam reached only 3.8 million, down by 67 per cent compared to the figure of 11.3 million recorded in the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted travel.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has built a plan to resume international air routes, firstly the ones linking with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan on September 15.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

People in the imperial capital of Hue are very good at cooking so they have many recipes to create unique and delicious dishes using salt with cereals, vegetables, meat and fish. One of these delicacies is rice served with salt.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Several years ago, Seo My Ty village, also known as Seo, in Ta Van commune was still a strange place even for people in Sapa town. 

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

The northern province of Lai Chau, situated 450km northwest of Hanoi, is not as popular a destination as Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province or Moc Chau in Son La Province. Yet it has a primitive and mysterious beauty that is well worth exploring.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Nestled on the peaceful Lo River, Ren Village in Gia Thanh Commune, Phu Ninh District, Phu Tho Province, is famous for the traditional craft of conical hat making.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

