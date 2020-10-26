Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 12:08:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'

27/10/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations' hinh anh 1

Leading tourist companies in HCM City are seeking to establish safe destination criteria to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

Speaking at a seminar on safe tourism held recently in HCM City, Tran Minh Hung, Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Times group, the seminar’s organiser, said: “In order to attract international tourists in a sustainable way, safe destination criteria must first be established.”

He added that the criteria must offer clear and easily understood information to make tourists feel protected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey conducted by Outbox Consulting Services and Destinations Management Company showed that 92 percent of respondents were worried about sanitation and safety at accommodations.

Eighty-three percent of participants did not want to travel if they must participate in a quarantine process at their destination.

Eighty-three percent of visitors also thought that quarantine areas had the same risk as infection as other areas.

About 79 percent of respondents believed that publicising and following the Government’s safe tourism criteria was the most important factor.

Dang Manh Phuoc, Director of Outbox Consulting, suggested four core goals of safe criteria for service providers and visitors.

Firstly, businesses and personnel in the tourism sector must be trained in implementing regulations on the prevention of COVID-19.

The second goal is ensuring community health and safety standards, and the third is creating the belief that Vietnam is a safe destination for visitors.

Finally, new attractions and destinations should be publicised widely to lure visitors.

Phuoc said the four goals could promote confidence among visitors, and connect visitors and tourism businesses and individuals.

Nguyen Viet Anh, head of the travel section of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said: “Localities need to work with others to create unified safe criteria to reboot tourism promotion.”

Technology applications are important as well. For example, building a safe tourism app is a way to manage and control the safe criteria.

The department has promoted, via publicity, safe and attractive destinations, which is an important step to prepare for international visitors in the upcoming time.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, total foreign arrivals in the first nine months was 3.79 million, a decrease of 70.6 percent in comparison with the same period in 2019.

Revenue from travel services was 14.2 trillion VND (610 million USD), a year-on-year drop of 56 percent.

 

Nguyen Huu Y Yen, general director of Saigontourist, said the company was focusing on domestic tourism now.

Vietnam has been welcoming foreign investors and experts who have been allowed to enter the country, so Yen expects the criteria for safe tourism and destinations will be issued in one or two months to welcome tourists.

Ngo Minh Duc, Chairman of Hospitality Group (HG) Holdings, and member of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), said the Government has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to build criteria on safe tourism destinations.

Duc added that foreign tourists had made great contributions to the sector, but in the next 12 months, travel firms should promote local tourism to compensate for the losses.

To ensure safety for everyone, Vietnam will open for international visitors only after a vaccine against COVID-19 appears.

Tours to adjust to new customer needs

Meanwhile, tourism experts have also said travel firms need to take travellers’ new concerns into account to design tourism products after the COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19 has changed tourists’ behaviours and preferences, Nguyen Thu Hanh, Chairwoman of the Scientific Union for Sustainable Tourism Development, has recently told the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper.

After the health crisis ends, customers will pay attention to hygiene and safety and seek destinations closer to home. Travel firms need to offer tours adjusted to tourists' new expectations and needs, she said.

Tours should focus on helping local residents discover nearby landscapes in popular tourist destinations such as HCM City and Hanoi.

Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtour, said his company was offering a staycation product to serve local residents in Hanoi. The company has cooperated with five-star hotels in the city to offer domestic tourists tours to the Old Quarter, the Opera House, Government Guesthouse and West Lake.

Phung Xuan Khanh, Director of Tien Phong Travel, said his company was renewing its tours to discover the beauty of Hanoi City and its lifestyles and local cuisine, as well as shopping.

Nguyen Van Tai, general director of VietSense Travel, said his company has designed new tour packages for English-speaking markets, including Hanoi-Ha Long-Sa Pa and Mekong Delta tour packages for three to five days.

Previously, tour packages were designed with itineraries of 7-15 days to discover various destinations from the north to the south.

Nearby tourist attractions are now being offered to reduce travel time and cut costs as part of an effort to fulfill customer demand for short-haul travel, he said./.VNS

Tourism sector short of culinary staff

Tourism sector short of culinary staff

With the increasing development of tourism and services, working in the culinary industry offers many development opportunities and the possibility of a higher income than other occupations.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

 
 

Other News

.
Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.

Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.

Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.

Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.

Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.

Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.

Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.

The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

In September-October, persimmon gardens in the suburbs of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) are in the ripe season, attracting young people to visit and take photos. 

Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

Every year in the new crop season, Tay ethnic people in the northern mountainous communes of Na Lo, Ta Chai, Na Hoi and Ban Lien in Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, make ‘com’ (young sticky rice flakes) as an offering for their ancestors.

Tourism sector short of culinary staff
Tourism sector short of culinary staff
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

With the increasing development of tourism and services, working in the culinary industry offers many development opportunities and the possibility of a higher income than other occupations.

Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner
Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

The Culture Trip, a prestigious travel website, has published a list of the nation’s strangest locations which amaze foreigners.

Vietnam yet to welcome return of foreign holidaymakers
Vietnam yet to welcome return of foreign holidaymakers
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to keep the nation’s borders closed to foreign visitors due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic taking place both regionally and globally.

Hanoi double-decker bus service resumed
Hanoi double-decker bus service resumed
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Hanoi’s double-decker bus service has been reopened today, October 17, after a long suspension due to Covid-19.

Lang Son opens first pedestrian street
Lang Son opens first pedestrian street
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.

Remembering Nam Pho “banh canh” in Hue
Remembering Nam Pho “banh canh” in Hue
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

It is often said that Hue is very quiet and sad in winter, especially when rain pours from day to day. However, the announcement of “Let’s eat Nam Pho 'banh canh' (thick noodle soup)” may dispel the sullen feeling and the cold.

Snack for a rainy day
Snack for a rainy day
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Hoa Binh Province is endowed with diverse terrain, with hills, rivers and lakes dotted across the landscape. There is no shortage of delicious food that once tried is hard to forget,

Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang
Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Ha Giang impresses visitors not only with the majestic scenery of the mountains and terraced fields but also with the unique features of its rural markets.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 