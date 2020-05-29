Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients

Specializing in outbound tours for young clients, IGo is now considering launching domestic tours after two months of ‘hibernation’ because of Covid-19.

Tran Vu Ai, the founder of IGo, believes that providing domestic tours to young clients is the only way for travel firms since it is still unclear when international air routes will be restored.

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang





IGo’s business has been frozen since early March with only a few domestic tours still provided. Its revenue has dropped by 95 percent.



“I think international air routes will only return to normal after a long time. Businesses need to have backup plans,” Ai said.



“We are working with partners on expanding the domestic travel market segment which targets young people,” he said.



Some analysts believe this is a reasonable business strategy for now because it can asatisfy the demand of young people who want to travel abroad but cannot afford expensive tours.

Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh from Vietravel also said the firm would restart its operation with domestic tours, including tours for families and free & easy tours (combo service of air ticket and hotel room), targeting young people who want self-guided travel.



“We hope that after a social distancing period, people will want to spend time relaxing, resting and regenerating positive energy,” Khanh said.



Vietravel offers 25-50 percent discounts for tours to attract travelers. The fee for the combo service of coach and 3-day and 2-night resort service at 5-star hotels and resorts in Da Lat, for example, is just VND890,000 a night.



The travel firms have also introduced tours to ‘avoid summer heat’ with a 50 percent price discount and have upgraded their service system.



Meanwhile, the owner of Oyo hotel chain said hotel managers will be given more power to increase travelers’ local experience and improve the quality of domestic tourism.



The hotel chain has designed new accommodation spaces for young clients who favor self-guided travel.



According to Khanh, three tourism trends will arise after Covid-19 – travel within a short distance (less than 300 kilometers), travel with family, and private travel. Safety will be a top priority. Therefore, tourism products to be designed by Vietravel to fit the trends.



CEO of Oyo Vietnam Dushyant Dwibedy thinks that after the epidemic, self-planned tourism will be favored in comparison with large tours or cruise tours.

Chi Mai

