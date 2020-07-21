Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Traveling to Lam Binh – a fairyland

23/07/2020    07:37 GMT+7

The imposing forests, the vast hydroelectric lake, mysterious stories about Coc Vai  and its 99 stretching mountains with the legend of phoenixes building their nests have attracted visitors to the fairyland of Lam Binh, Tuyen Quang Province.


 

The Coc Vai tourist site on Tuyen Quang hydroelectric lake 

From legend…

Being considered as the second Ha Long Bay, Lam Binh has great potential for tourism development.

Located on a limestone mountain in Khuon Ha Commune, Khuoi Pin Cave is 600 metres above sea level. From here, visitors can overlook a wide space of Tuyen Quang Lake. The cave, which has six compartments, is divided into two branches with a height of around 40 metres, width of around 200 metres and a depth of around 500 metres.

The more than 10 huge stalactite columns inside the cave are like pillars supporting its arch. The cave is bigger inside with the sound of the water from the stalactites on the ceiling dropping down. The locals say that if those drops of water hit anyone, they will have good luck. Hundreds of stalactites hang down like a pristine relief with the ingenious arrangement of nature.

Standing at the entrance of Khuoi Pin Cave, visitors can also admire the Thuong Lam valley with 99 mountains and listen to the legend of phoenixes finding a place to build their nest here. The story is that, one day, the local people suddenly saw a flock of phoenixes fly to this land with each perching on a mountain.

However, there were only 99 mountains, so one phoenix had to fly to the south and the 99 others followed it. Each mountain has a different shape, creating a vivid rocky population surrounding the Thuong Lam basin, inspiring the name “Ha Long among vast jungles”. 

Khuon Ha Commune also possesses Nam Me Waterfall, which originates from the old forests at the top of the Gam River arc at an altitude of 1,600 m above sea level. The waterfall has 18 levels with total length of over 3,000 metres.

From a distance, the waterfall looks like soft white silk among the green mountains and forests. Wild orchids grow on the old tree trunks or on the steep cliffs. Water flows through the smooth and round stones like a girl’s white skirt. 

The story of today

Kayak race on Tuyen Quang hydrolectric lake

In 2011, Lam Binh District was formed thanks to the merging of five communes of Na Hang District and three communes of Chiem Hoa District. 98% of the population in the mountainous district are from ethnic minority groups and the poverty rate was at over 70%. Despite its poetic landscapes, stretching mountains, fantastic caves and impressive stilt houses, the locals were still full of worries about poverty at that time.

How to develop economy and help local people escape from poverty have been always the concerns of the district’s Party committee and authorities. Therefore, the community-based tourism model (homestay) has been developed.

A Phu Homestay in Na Tong Village, Thuong Lam Commune is a traditional stilt house of Tay ethnic minority people, with five spacious and airy compartments. Visitors can enjoy unique traditional food of ethnic minority groups, take baths with medicinal herbs and explore the hydroelectric lake. The homestay’s owner, Dang Van Anh, said that she has invited several local people who have an aptitude for Then singing and playing Tinh gourd lute to exchange with gusts.

 

A Phu Homestay has created jobs for six people with an average income of VND5 million per person per month. According to Chau Minh Vy, his Anh The Homestay in Nam Dip Village, Lang Can Commune, has been in operation for four years and received a large number of both domestic and foreign visitors. He has used many popular materials, such as wood and bamboo, in his homestay; therefore, the guests have been very excited.

There are now 24 households investing in developing homestays in the communes of Thuong Lam, Lang Can and Khuon Ha. They have been equipped with standard equipment and can serve up to around 1,000 visitors each day. The locals have been trained with skills to serve visitors.

In order to boost tourism development, especially the community-based tourism, the district’s agencies have guided local people and created favourable conditions for the households to have access to the banks’ capital so that they can build and decorate their houses as well as restore the traditional cultural values of ethnic minority groups.

The district’s authorities have also mobilised residents to clean the roads to create green, clean and beautiful landscapes, while coordinating with the surrounding localities to develop attractive tours. The residential area in Ban Khien Village, Lang Can Commune, is being built into a service, culture and experience complex featuring a pedestrian street.

Accordingly, in addition to homestay services and traveling on the lake, visitors can join cultural and sport activities as well as visit and buy souvenirs which are traditional handicrafts including brocades, bamboo and rattan products and agricultural specialties.

In particular, the ethnic minority groups in Lam Binh District have basically preserved their traditional cultural identities, from costumes, languages, customs, festivals, the architecture of their houses and folk song. Many traditional trade villages have attracted large numbers of visitors.

Currently, Lam Binh District is continuing to implement the project on “building and operating community-based tourism model”. Accordingly, the authorities focus on planning the residential areas in Nam Dip Village in Lang Can Commune and Na Tong Village in Thuong Lam Commune to become cultural villages in association with tourism development to preserve and sustainably develop the Tay ethnic minority cultural village.

The journeys have been held for the households who have registered to open homestays to visit and learn experience in several other provinces. They have also joined training courses to improve their capacity and skills in community-based tourism. Many attractive tours and services have been developed to serve the guests in the district, such as kayaking, cycling, motorbike riding and fishing.

In order to sustainably develop community-based tourism, Lam Binh District will closely associate the environmental protection and promotion clean agricultural products with the preservation of cultural identities, embellishment of cultural and historical relics and landscapes and restoration of traditional festivals and trades.

In addition, the local authorities will call for the households to preserve the unique cultural spaces of the ethnic minority groups; maintain the status quo of the landscapes and traditional architecture of the community-based tourist sites. Art groups will be formed in the villages to practice folk songs, dances, instruments and games; meanwhile, traditional rituals and costumes will be gradually restored in compliance with current regulations. 

According to Nguyen Van Hien, who has been attached to this mountainous land for over 20 years, tourism has changed the locals’ thinking and created a new way in economic development, contributing to reducing the rate of poor households in Lam Binh District to just over 40%.

The locality’s economic structure has been shifted from the development of infrastructure-agriculture-tourism into tourism-agriculture and infrastructure. The changes have made tourism into an important economic sector of Lam Binh.

Nhan Dan

.
Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

Vietnam Airlines resumes charter flights to China
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has operated the first charter flight to China’s Nanjing City after a five-month suspension owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sa Pa, Ninh Binh named in Asia’s up-and-coming destinations by TripstoDiscover
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

US travel site TripstoDiscover has named Vietnam’s popular destinations Sa Pa (Lao Cai) and Ninh Binh among the 14 Up-and-Coming Destinations in Asia to Visit.

Vietnam nominated in 11 categories at World Travel Awards 2020
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made the shortlist in 11 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Crowds in Sa Pa thrilled by local horse race
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The third version of the Fansipan horse race has got underway in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with a large number of local people and tourists in attendance to enjoy the exciting event.

Vietnamese food: Millet rice crackers
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

Have you ever heard of rice millet crackers? For many Vietnamese people, they are a culinary specialty that retains many flavours of the past.

Unmissable fishing villages on Phu Quoc island
TRAVELicon  21/07/2020 

Based on Phu Quoc island, Kien Giang province, several fishing villages such as Ham Ninh, Rach Vem, Cua Can, and Ganh Dau sit among pristine beauty with a quiet atmosphere, allowing guests to discover the life of local fishermen.

Phu Yen-style chicken rice
TRAVELicon  21/07/2020 

Although chicken rice in the central province of Phu Yen is not as popular as its versions in Hoi An City and Quang Nam Province, the dish is worth a try because its flavor may be unforgettable for diners.

HCM City launches medical tourism website
TRAVELicon  21/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism in coordination with the Department of Health has launched a new website on medical tourism, the first of its kind in the country.

Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise
TRAVELicon  21/07/2020 

Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will stop making flight announcements via loudspeakers in a bid to reduce noise.

Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

Leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

Bui Vien and Nguyen Hue streets located in HCM City and pedestrian streets around Ho Guom in Hanoi are popular suggestion for tourists to enjoy the country’s nightlife and take part in a full range of entertainment activities.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Russian tourists emerge as topmost spenders in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

Russian tourists were the top spenders in Vietnam last year, with the average Russian spending over US$1,830 on his/her trip, according to the 2019 Vietnam Tourism Report published recently by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

The terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai Province serve as great inspiration for local photographers whilst also winning the hearts of many foreigners, so let’s take a closer look at photos taken by travelers to the region.

Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum
TRAVELicon  19/07/2020 

The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony on July 18.

Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.

Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.

Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Travelling to Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province is always a journey of interesting experiences and Ta Phin monastery is becoming a popular spot near the town.

Travelers to enjoy huge discounts for Hoi An visit
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Holidaymakers looking to travel to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% at several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.

