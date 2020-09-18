Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.
Recent years has seen green algae present in Tri An Lake undergo significant growth.
A bird’s-eye view captures an amazing image of the lake.
Despite being a man-made lake, the site possesses plenty of natural beauty due to the spectacular effects of the sun, sky, and wind, in addition to the presence of unique green algae.
VOV/Photos: Zing
