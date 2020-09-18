Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

21/09/2020    06:30 GMT+7

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

Recent years has seen green algae present in Tri An Lake undergo significant growth.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
Algae typically appears during the summer months, with visitors able to enjoy its emergence between July and September.
Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

A bird’s-eye view captures an amazing image of the lake.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
Covering a total area of 323 square kilometres, Tri An Lake was built to store water for the Tri An Hydro-power Plant.
Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

Despite being a man-made lake, the site possesses plenty of natural beauty due to the spectacular effects of the sun, sky, and wind, in addition to the presence of unique green algae.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season

Visitors are able to take a stroll along the shores of the lake and contemplate the lives of local people amid idyllic surroundings as they work on boats.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
A magnificent aerial view of Tri An Lake.
 

VOV/Photos: Zing

