Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:38:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An

 
 
22/03/2020    07:01 GMT+7

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

When I arrived at my aunt’s home in Quỳnh Đôi Village, I was really impressed with her dưa món, which has gained fame in the area as an expert in the dish. 

The ingredients include dried radish, carrot, papaya, garlic and several others. “In the past the dish was only prepared for Tết but now it is used for daily meals and can be found on restaurant menus,” my aunt, Phan Thị Ngọt, said, noting however that making the dish is rather complicated.

Thetasty,aromatic flavour of dưa món attracts bothdiners andgourmets. Photo ttxtdldongnai.vn

All the tubers are chopped into pieces of about 1.5cm by 5cm, before being dried in the sunlight until half dried.

"The process takes special care to stop the tubers from becoming too soft or too withered, that causes them to be tough," she said.

In addition, the taste of the dish depends much on the fish sauce used to soak the dried tubers.

“I had to try time and again to find the right recipe for this sauce,” Ngọt said, adding ingredients that included 1/2 bowl of quality fish sauce, 1/2 bowl of sugar and 1/2 bowl of water. They are cooked together and left to cooled the dried tubers, garlic and chili are added to a big pot to soak for two days.
I enjoyed the dish very much because it’s crispy, sweet and salty, particularly the fragrant smell of the mixed fish sauce.

The process of drying the tubers to make dưa mónneeds care to ensure the dishis not too soft ornot too tough. Photo cooky.vn

"The aromatic flavour of dưa món has been in our souls for a long time. It's become an indispensable part of rural people for generations," Ngọt said.
As I was leaving to return to Hà Nội, Ngọt gave me five bottles to present to other relatives on her behalf for them to enjoy during Tết. Although we can make the dish at home, we still want Ngọt’s dưa món because it is the best!
Ngọt promised she will send more to us every year.

Apart from usinging dried radish for dưa món and nộm củ cải khô, fresh radishcan be used to treat many ailments such as a cough, and is very good for the brain and digestive system. Photo thietbiyte.net.vn

 

Now, thanks to improved local living standards, all sorts of delicious dishes are available, but dưa món is still the king because it adds something extra to meals.

Apart from dưa món, nộm củ cải khô is also among the province’s other specialties, Ngọt said, noting that most households in her village make dried radish and keep it to be used in the winter or rainy season. 
The most tasty dish made using dried radish when it was mixed with boiled pig’s ears cut into threads in roasted rice powder, locally known as nem tai.

To process the dish, Ngọt said, the dried radish threads are soaked in boiling water for half an hour then squeezed well before mixing them with spices, herbs, chili, fish sauce, sugar, lemon juice and roasted peanuts and nem tai.

Ngọt's husband said the dish is great to enjoy with a cup of local wine (known as rượu cuốc lủi made from fermented glutinous rice) because it has a buttery taste from the roasted peanuts, fragrant roasted rice powder, crispy nem tai and the sweet, sour and spicy dried radish.

“I've been addicted to the dish since we were married some 50 years ago,” he said, noting that his wife also knows how to make a dried radish salad mixed with grilled snakehead on charcoal, or fresh white radish salad with bacon and tiny shrimp.

"All the ingredients are available in Nghệ An. They are specialties of our province.”

Herbalist Hoàng Duy Tân from Nghệ An’s Traditional Medical Association said white radish, both fresh and dried, is very good for the health because it is rich in vitamins and minerals.

"It helps reduce cholesterol and prevents osteoporosis, and is very good for the digestive system. Fresh white radish cut into thin pieces and soaked in honey can treat a common cough, particularly among elderly patients and children,” Tân said. VNS 

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Popular with world leaders and footballers alike, banh khuc is a perfect treat to warm your cockles in winter. So grab a ball and don't forget to savour the unique taste explosion!  

Vietnamese food: grilled fish

Vietnamese food: grilled fish

Fishin’ for something to fill your stomach? Vietnamese grilled fish may be right up your river! With a side of shrimp paste and rice noodles, this meal makes even February feel like summer.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic
World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

From March 17, Oxalis Adventure, the only tour company licensed to bring tourists to Son Doong as the largest cave on the planet, will cancel tours until the end of May.

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan
Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19
More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations
COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Four flights traveling from Russia to Vietnam were forced to take U-turns on the evening of March 17 after a change in Vietnamese regulations to temporarily suspend the process of issuing visas for foreign arrivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Binh Dinh, a coastal province in central Vietnam, is a land of martial arts plus majestic sea and mountain landscapes.

Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round
Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Lang Son, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, has huge tourism potential: historical relics, scenic spots, temples, and pagodas. 

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive
Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Many tourist destinations have temporarily stopped receiving guests, and visitors from many countries in Europe no longer enjoy visa waivers.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
VIDEOicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Singapore if not really necessary, after the country issued new regulations on entry procedures amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature
Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 