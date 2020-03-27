UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam

Luxury Travel Diary has compiled a list of the top six resorts in Vietnam, with many of the mentioned establishments being winners of a number of international awards.

Six Senses Con Dao became the first luxury resort to be based in the remote Con Dao archipelago. The location was designated to be a national and marine park, with Six Senses’ eco-modern design paying homage to its pristine location. Here, guests can relax and enjoy a Vietnamese spa treatment or improve their yoga skills, before going to dine on freshly-caught seafood, according to the website.

The resort contains 35 contemporary one-bedroom pool villas along with 15 multiple-room residences that come with a butler service and a private infinity pool.

Fusion Maia Resort Da Nang serves as one of the finest beachfront boutique hotels in all of Central Vietnam and is situated just a 10-minute drive from Da Nang Airport.

Some of the perks of staying in the hotel are the all-inclusive spa treatments which are on offer, as well as being home to 87 stunning villas that each come with their own private pool and courtyard garden, allowing guests to enjoy being pampered.

Perched atop a 28 metre high sand dune that overlooks the pristine water of Cam Ranh Bay, and combined with Fusion’s unique “all-spa-inclusive” and “breakfast anywhere, anytime” services, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh serves as a down-to-earth alternative for those looking to enjoy five-star quality without the fuss, formality, and routine that comes with staying at a traditional hotel or resort.

The Intercontinental Danang is located on the Son Tra peninsula, which is more commonly known as Monkey Mountain. The resort is a 30 minute drive away from the downtown area in Danang and Danang International Airport.

The site is well known for its quality and has been a recipient of the World’s Leading Luxury Resort award given by the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years.

The resort is surrounded by lush forests which stretch all the way down to the beach.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai in Hoi An can be found 30 kilometres south of Da Nang.

Forbes describe the resort as having one of the “best beaches in the world”.

Named after the Sanskrit word for ‘peace’ and ‘noi’ meaning ‘place’, Amanoi resort in Ninh Thuan province is one of the nation’s most tranquil retreats and is situated on a beautiful white-sand beach that overlooks the spectacular Vinh Hy Bay.

One of the notable features of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is its location perched on a stunning bay which feels like an island, featuring impressive rock formations that overlook the sea.

The building itself showcases an architectural style which incorporates Vietnamese traditions. Indeed, each of the 62 accommodation areas on site are all personal villas that come with private plunge pools.

The restaurants at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay serve a range of international and local favourites, along with East meets West delicacies which are complemented by the finest local seafood, including lobsters and king prawns, along with fresh organic produce grown in the moderate climate of Da Lat.

