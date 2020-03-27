Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/03/2020 15:45:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam

 
 
28/03/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Luxury Travel Diary has compiled a list of the top six resorts in Vietnam, with many of the mentioned establishments being winners of a number of international awards.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 1

Six Senses Con Dao became the first luxury resort to be based in the remote Con Dao archipelago. The location was designated to be a national and marine park, with Six Senses’ eco-modern design paying homage to its pristine location. Here, guests can relax and enjoy a Vietnamese spa treatment or improve their yoga skills, before going to dine on freshly-caught seafood, according to the website.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 2

The resort contains 35 contemporary one-bedroom pool villas along with 15 multiple-room residences that come with a butler service and a private infinity pool.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 3

Fusion Maia Resort Da Nang serves as one of the finest beachfront boutique hotels in all of Central Vietnam and is situated just a 10-minute drive from Da Nang Airport.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 4

Some of the perks of staying in the hotel are the all-inclusive spa treatments which are on offer, as well as being home to 87 stunning villas that each come with their own private pool and courtyard garden, allowing guests to enjoy being pampered.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 5

Perched atop a 28 metre high sand dune that overlooks the pristine water of Cam Ranh Bay, and combined with Fusion’s unique “all-spa-inclusive” and “breakfast anywhere, anytime” services, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh serves as a down-to-earth alternative for those looking to enjoy five-star quality without the fuss, formality, and routine that comes with staying at a traditional hotel or resort.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 6

The Intercontinental Danang is located on the Son Tra peninsula, which is more commonly known as Monkey Mountain. The resort is a 30 minute drive away from the downtown area in Danang and Danang International Airport.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 7

The site is well known for its quality and has been a recipient of the World’s Leading Luxury Resort award given by the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 8

The resort is surrounded by lush forests which stretch all the way down to the beach.

 
uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 9

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai in Hoi An can be found 30 kilometres south of Da Nang.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 10

Forbes describe the resort as having one of the “best beaches in the world”.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 11

Named after the Sanskrit word for ‘peace’ and ‘noi’ meaning ‘place’, Amanoi resort in Ninh Thuan province is one of the nation’s most tranquil retreats and is situated on a beautiful white-sand beach that overlooks the spectacular Vinh Hy Bay.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 12

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 13

One of the notable features of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is its location perched on a stunning bay which feels like an island, featuring impressive rock formations that overlook the sea.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 14

The building itself showcases an architectural style which incorporates Vietnamese traditions. Indeed, each of the 62 accommodation areas on site are all personal villas that come with private plunge pools.

uk travel website unveils top six resorts based in vietnam hinh 15

The restaurants at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay serve a range of international and local favourites, along with East meets West delicacies which are complemented by the finest local seafood, including lobsters and king prawns, along with fresh organic produce grown in the moderate climate of Da Lat.

Photos: Luxury Travel Diary/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  27/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
TRAVELicon  26/03/2020 

Central Da Nang's People's Committee will invest VNĐ46 billion (more than US$1.9 million) into Nam O Village to develop community tourism, according to the committee's report.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” (I love Saigon bread) programme is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 24 to 31.

Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19
Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau decided to temporarily closed Côn Đảo Island, a popular tourist attraction, to visitors starting Tuesday.

Coronavirus puts brake on Hanoi-HCM City trains
Coronavirus puts brake on Hanoi-HCM City trains
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be suspended as from March 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, Hanoi Railway Transport JSC has announced.

Four Protectors of Hanoi
Four Protectors of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/03/2020 

Thang Long Hanoi, a city of thousands of year, has a solid and rich historical background and is believed to be protected by four genies.

Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention
Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

A trekking route in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the nicest of its kind in Vietnam, has been suspended for Covid-19 prevention since March 22.

Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward bound
Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward bound
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

If you are a sea lover, a road trip along the central coastal road of Vietnam must definitely play a prominent part of your road trip plans.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 