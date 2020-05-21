Visitors to the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam are set to receive a 30% discount on entrance tickets as of June 1, according to a statement made by the Management Board of My Son Cultural Heritage.

UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts as of June 1 (Photo: Tuoitre.vn)

The 30% discount is set to be applied depending on the size of visiting groups, while an additional offer of a 50% discount will be provided to residents from Quang Nam province.

The move comes as part of a wide-ranging tourism stimulus scheme known as "Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam" which has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in an attempt to boost visitor numbers to tourist attractions across the country, including the My Son relic site.

In addition, students will be entitled to a 50% discount with a service fee of VND30,000 per person, while students under the age of 16 are set to enjoy free entry to the site.

For a group consisting of 10 or more visitors, a tour guide will be on hand to guide groups free of charge. Visitors will have the chance to snap photos alongside dancers who perform some of the traditional dances of the Cham ethnic people.

Furthermore, visitors will also be given a 10% discount when purchasing souvenir items at the gift shop located at the My Son relic site.

This promotion programme is scheduled to run from June 1 to September 1.

Located in South-Central Vietnam, My Son Sanctuary is believed to be the longest inhabited archaeological site in Indochina. It is considered one of the foremost Hindu temple complexes in Southeast Asia, and one of the most important heritage sites of this nature in Vietnam. VOV