09/07/2020 18:15:39 (GMT +7)
UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam

09/07/2020    17:10 GMT+7

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

Part of the Dak Nong Geopark has been recognised as a Global Geopark by UNESCO. — Photo nhandan.org.vn 

Covering more than 4,700sq.m or two-fifths of Dak Nong Province’s land area, the geopark is the third UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in Vietnam after Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang Province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang Province, both in northern Vietnam.

It stretches over six of eight districts of the province, namely the districts of Krong No, Cu Jut, Dak Mil, Dak Song, Dak G’Long, and Gia Nghia Town.

Located on the M’Nong plateau at average elevation of 600-700m, the Geopark - the Land of Sounds - includes some 65 heritage sites including craters, a system of 50 caves created by volcanoes running a total length of 10,000m and waterfalls.

In many caves, archaeologists have discovered interesting features of natural geology and traces of early humans. 

Dak Nong Geopark stretches over six of eight districts of the province, namely the districts of Krong No, Cư Jut, Dak Mil, Dak Song, Dak G’Long, and Gia Nghia Town. — Photo vietnamtourism.gov.vn

The Geopark can be reached by several routes by land and air, including two international border gates with Cambodia.

 

Characterised by sub-equatorial tropical monsoon and plateau climate, the area features an evenly distributed network of rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs. 

A population of 416,000 people of 40 ethnic groups, including three autochthonous, live in the area, working mostly in agro-forestry, trade and services, and small industries. 

Many archaeological, historical and cultural relics as well as scenic spots are recognised and conserved.

Festivals and traditions celebrated by ethnic cultures, in particular the UNESCO “Gong Culture Space” intangible heritage (including man’s oldest lithophone) also contribute to the values of the geopark.

Dak Nong Geopark is also distinctive in terms of geological features and geoheritage value.

Tourists can visit the cave system running inside a basal rock mountain, which starts from Krong No District and is the longest volcano cave system in Southeast Asia.

There are also attractions like the primitive natural landscapes of volcano Bang Mo (in Cư Jút District) and volcano Nam Gleh R’luh (Dak Mil District), ethnic minority cultures of E-de and M’Nong groups, Ta Dung National Park, and Ta Dung Lake.

Following the UNESCO recognition, relevant agencies, including the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and provincial authorities, along with domestic and international scientists will jointly implement plans on environmental protection, natural conservation, and rational use of resources in the park. 

They aim to preserve and maximise values of geology, biodiversity, culture, history, as well as ethnic traditions of the geopark.  VNS

