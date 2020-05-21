Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 08:23:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An

 
 
26/05/2020    08:20 GMT+7

A man from the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town has made a house from coconut and bamboo.

Vo Tan Tan said that the two-floor house built in 2015 has a floor area of 60 square metres and the total usable area of 110 square metres.

According to Tan, he decided to build the house as he wants to maintain the local traditional house construction using bamboo and coconut which has gradually faded.

He also likes an environmentally-friendly space to take advantage of light and wind to save energy.

 

“I had to consider the use of materials such as concrete, bricks, coconuts and bamboo for the house very carefully, combining traditional and modern factors,” Tan added, noting that concrete is aimed to help protect the house from storms.

He designed and built the house by himself so he saved a lot of money for the construction fees

The construction was finished within eight months with support from his friends.

Dtinews

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Hem Quan indulges gourmands in a space of southern cuisine and culture. Minh Thu gets ready to wrap-and-roll.

Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.

Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Summer is the peak season for the tourism industry, so businesses are worried that if summer vacations are shortened as planned, the tourism sector will not be able to recover after Covid-19.

Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  25/05/2020 

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

After seeing 33 percent growth rate in January compared with the same period last year, Vietnam’s tourism witnessed sharp decreases in the next months, 22 percent in February and 68 percent in March, because of Covid-19.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
PHOTOSicon  24/05/2020 

News outlet Business Insider of the United States has compiled a list of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals, with Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre-Dame Cathedral earning a place alongside other magnificent buildings globally.

Unexpected adventure in Bach Ma National Park
Unexpected adventure in Bach Ma National Park
TRAVELicon  24/05/2020 

Being big on nature, I always look out for nice treks in the wild whenever I travel. Returning to Hue for the second time, I had a gut feeling about where I would be going, but was still amazed by the natural gems awaiting in Bach Ma National Park.

Peaceful charm of Thac Ba Lake
Peaceful charm of Thac Ba Lake
TRAVELicon  24/05/2020 

There are few better ways to while a day under the scorching sun away than on a scenic boat tour admiring the beauty of Thac Ba Lake.

Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival
Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will open its annual “Pouring Water Season” tourism festival on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme.

Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island
Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Authorities in Ca Mau have been given the green light to open a sea route connecting it with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district - two popular tourist destinations belonging to nearby Kien Giang province.

Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Prestigious travel website Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the top seven coffee shops not to be missed by visitors during a trip to Sapa, an iconic town located in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Exploration tours at Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in Quang Binh Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

The best time to admire the golden rice fields in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October, however in 'pouring water season', starting from May to June, Y Ty is as beautiful as a watercolor painting.

Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Airlines called for the return of international flights at a symposium on tourism on Thursday.

UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Visitors to the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam are set to receive a 30% discount on entrance tickets as of June 1, according to a statement made by the Management Board of My Son Cultural Heritage.

Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

A number of five-star tourist ships in Ha Long Bay have attracted a lot of local customers with deep discount programmes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 