Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An

A man from the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town has made a house from coconut and bamboo.

Vo Tan Tan said that the two-floor house built in 2015 has a floor area of 60 square metres and the total usable area of 110 square metres.

According to Tan, he decided to build the house as he wants to maintain the local traditional house construction using bamboo and coconut which has gradually faded.

He also likes an environmentally-friendly space to take advantage of light and wind to save energy.

“I had to consider the use of materials such as concrete, bricks, coconuts and bamboo for the house very carefully, combining traditional and modern factors,” Tan added, noting that concrete is aimed to help protect the house from storms.

He designed and built the house by himself so he saved a lot of money for the construction fees

The construction was finished within eight months with support from his friends.



Dtinews

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles