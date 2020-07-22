Unique coral reef clusters seen above water in central coastal region

A range of colourful coral reef clusters on Ganh Yen beach in the central province of Quang Ngai can be seen once the tides recede, serving to create a unique picture that fascinates tourists.

Ganh Yen beach is a famous tourist destination in Quang Ngai province. It is home to a pristine beach that features plenty of natural beauty, especially through the nearby shore reefs.

Millions of years of geological formation has seen sedimentary rocks pile on top of one another, therefore creating an arc around the coast and forming the Ganh Yen landscape.

Once the tides recede, coral reefs appear on the beach like colourful fields full of flower, and this often occurs between April and July, according to local officials.

This amazing natural phenomenon frequently attracts photographers nationwide who are keen to snap images of the site.

The Binh Son district administration is taking measures to protect the natural beauty of the coral reef system.

Some of the blooming corals appear like cabbages.

A cluster of coral reefs has a diametre of one metre.

Here are some photos showcasing the site’s natural beauty:

VOV