Unique tours attract more tourists

30/09/2020    17:23 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control and tourism activities have begun to attract more tourists. 

To seize the opportunity, many tourism businesses have launched unique campaigns with attractive and appealing tours.

Wedding ceremonies on yachts, watching the moon on the bay, and others. Have you ever thought of such breathtaking tours? Such trips are actually not that far-fetched.

 

Unique tours like these are now being offered to meet demand among domestic tourists and bring them new experiences in the “new normal”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had serious consequences for all aspects of life, with tourism being one of the industries most affected. When society returns to something resembling normal, demand for tourism is unlikely to be the same as previously. Changing to adapt to the circumstances will allow tourism businesses to exist and recover post-pandemic.

International flights have been gradually returning and tourism businesses are ready to offer new products, such as quarantine tours, small group tours, or health tourism./.VNA

 
 

.
Saigon River tour
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Follow this group of tourists who enjoy a boat trip along the Saigon River

Vietnam expected to lose nearly 14 million international arrivals
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The nation is forecast to lose from 13.5 to 14 million tourists this year compared with 2019, though the Government has resumed some international flights to help sustain economic activities.

Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has republished the Vietnam Travel Atlas in an effort to assist travelers to learn more about the nation’s tourism industry.

Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The Japanese Government has recently stated that it will reopen its borders to citizens of 10 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam, starting from October 1.

Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Hoi An in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has been named among the Top 10 best cities to visit in Asia this year, as announced by travel website Pretty Wild World.

What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.

A popular version of the Delta’s rice vermicelli soup
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Rice vermicelli noodle soup, or bun nuoc leo in Vietnamese, is well known throughout the Mekong Delta’s provinces.

Local people amazed as Da Nang bridge raises spans
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

When Typhoon Noul recently swept through Da Nang, many local people were surprised to see a bridge in the city lift its spans in certain sections to allow boats to pass by and anchor at the port in the Han River to avoid heavy seas and high winds. 

Taste of the sea in a bowl of noodle soup
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Jellyfish noodle soup is popular in some central coast provinces like Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa. The specialty wins the heart of diners with its fresh taste of the sea.

Vietnam ranks fourth among world’s tourist destinations
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam has ranked fourth among the most searched destinations for travel until the end of this year, according to search data revealed by Agoda.com. 

Vietnamese tourism targets safety to develop sustainably
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Vu The Binh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the coronavirus pandemic was an unprecedented crisis for the tourism industry around the world, but it was time to revive the industry in the 'new normal'.

Docynia indica season in Son La
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

The forests in Bac Yen District, Son La Province are in the ripening season for Docynia indica.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

Older villagers given key role in community tourism
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Regular visitors to Hoa Tien Village in the north-central province of Nghe An’s Quy Chau District would no doubt have seen some of their professional young tour guides in action.

Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Spread out over more than 10,000ha, Ba Vi National Park, which is 60km to the west of Hanoi’s city centre, offers amazing biodiversity, luxurious and eco-friendly tourist resorts, a selection of mysterious French architecture, and so much more.

HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities in HCM City are planning new campaigns to develop the local tourism sector after the pandemic.

Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

