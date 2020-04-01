Unknown part of Paradise Cave

Thien Duong or Paradise Cave (belonging to Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park) has long been a popular tourist destination for visitors to Quang Binh province.
However, most visitors only know the first 1km tour with wooden bridges and light, few people know that there is 7km behind the cave just for visitors who love the mysterious discovery.
Visitors have a chance to witness the formation process of lava blocks (Photo: VNA)
Explorers are equipped with flashlight when visiting the cave (Photo: VNA)
Tourists are impressed by the beauty of Paradise cave (Photo: VNA)
Hidden deep inside the cave, there are more unique stalactites (Photo: VNA)
The next 7km in Thien Duong cave requires both physical and mental factors of the participants (Photo: VNA)
Occasionally, visitors meet huge stalactites that are shaped like a piano (Photo: VNA)
Visitors are curious about the stalactite system of Paradise cave – a completely different world (Photo: VNA)
There are small streams inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
There are small streams inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
The stalactites are as big as sand dunes in the desert (Photo: VNA)
Huge stalactites pave the way inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
Tourists marvel at the beauty and uniqueness of the stalactites here (Photo: VNA)
The 'Skylight' area is the only place with natural light within 7 km and this is also the end of the journey (Photo: VNA)
VNP
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code