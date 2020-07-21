Unmissable fishing villages on Phu Quoc island

Based on Phu Quoc island, Kien Giang province, several fishing villages such as Ham Ninh, Rach Vem, Cua Can, and Ganh Dau sit among pristine beauty with a quiet atmosphere, allowing guests to discover the life of local fishermen.

Ham Ninh fishing village can be found in the eastern region of Phu Quoc island. The village, a new tourist destination, is famous for scuba diving, exploring corals, relaxing in the crystal-clear water, and going fishing. (Photo: Namtakej)

The village has kept much of its pristine beauty, which can be seen especially at dawn. (Photo: phuquocxanh.com)

Visitors can witness busy life in the early morning when fishing boats dock at the local port and sell items they get, with crab being a local marine specialty. (Photo: phuquocxanh.com)

Rach Vem fishing village is situated in the north of Phu Quoc island. The site is rather small, consisting of only 180 households that live on fishing. (Photo: ivivu.com)

A large number of starfish, or Asteroidea in their scientific name, can be spotted there. (Photo: yestravel-vn.com)

Fresh seafood offers an unforgettable experience upon a visit to Rach Vem fishing village. (Photo: yestravel-vn.com)

Ganh Dau fishing village has preserved its beauty, with the area less affected by tourism services. (Photo: P.ip)

Tourists can view the daily life of local fishermen, such as fishing boats mooring and drying anchovies in preparation for fish sauce production. (Photo: divui.com)

White sandy beaches and crystal-clear water are impressive sights for guests to enjoy while staying in Ganh Dau fishing village. (Photo: divui.com)

Cua Can fishing village is a fairly small site, providing a quiet space for visitors in which to relax at weekends after hardworking days. (Photo: Philippa_louise.vr)

Local fishermen are often most busy in the early morning. (Photo: divui.com)

Rach Tram fishing village is located in Ban Thom commune which lies in the north on Phu Quoc island. (Photo: divui.com)

Local fishermen there prepare their boats before heading out to go fishing. (Photo: divui.com)

Fresh seafood here is renowned for being far cheaper than in other villages. (Photo: divui.com)

Hon Thom fishing village is a popular suggestion among tourists, with fishermen working in every harvest season. (Photo: divui.com)

Boats dock at the local port after a busy day. (Photo: divui.com)

Guests can enjoy unmissable experiences such as going swimming, buying pearls, and taking selfies. (Photo: divui.com)

VOV

Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.