Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Tourism services operating at popular destinations throughout Hoi An, including its Old Quarter, began to re-open from June 1 after being closed for over two months to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The ancient city has recorded huge numbers of visitors during the first 20 days of re-opening, according to the local People’s Committee. In particular, weekends see thousands of arrivals each day purchase entrance tickets to some of the nearby historical relic sites.

Large crowds in the afternoon pause to snap check-in photos around the 400-year-old Chua Cau, also known as Bridge Pagoda, a symbol of Hoi An.

Only a few of the tourists are foreigners.

The scenes of packed streets are in contrast to the empty atmosphere that hit the city’s Old Quarter several months ago during their COVID-19 closure.

Every weekend this month has seen plenty of tourists gather at the crossroads between Le Loi and Tran Phu streets.

Tourists wait in a long queue to purchase famous herbal tea on Tran Phu street.

Small stores are busy with customers as they operate on the pavements of Nguyen Thai Hoc street.

The local boat services have become bustling again, allowing plenty of tourists to enjoy the beautiful scenery on the Hoai river.

VOV