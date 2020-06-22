Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening

 
 
22/06/2020    15:22 GMT+7

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 1

Tourism services operating at popular destinations throughout Hoi An, including its Old Quarter, began to re-open from June 1 after being closed for over two months to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 2

The ancient city has recorded huge numbers of visitors during the first 20 days of re-opening, according to the local People’s Committee. In particular, weekends see thousands of arrivals each day purchase entrance tickets to some of the nearby historical relic sites.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 3

Large crowds in the afternoon pause to snap check-in photos around the 400-year-old Chua Cau, also known as Bridge Pagoda, a symbol of Hoi An.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 4

Only a few of the tourists are foreigners.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 5

The scenes of packed streets are in contrast to the empty atmosphere that hit the city’s Old Quarter several months ago during their COVID-19 closure.

 
vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 6

Every weekend this month has seen plenty of tourists gather at the crossroads between Le Loi and Tran Phu streets.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 7

Tourists wait in a long queue to purchase famous herbal tea on Tran Phu street.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 8

Small stores are busy with customers as they operate on the pavements of Nguyen Thai Hoc street.

vibrant atmosphere returns to hoi an’s old quarter following re-opening hinh 9

The local boat services have become bustling again, allowing plenty of tourists to enjoy the beautiful scenery on the Hoai river.

VOV

 
 

