Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

The new air services will bring the total number of domestic air routes operated by the airline to 61 with the aim of connecting localities with famous tourist destinations across the country.

Most notably, the airline will launch two new routes that connect cities such as Hai Phong-Dien Bien and Da Lat-Phu Quoc, in addition to reopening the Can Tho-Phu Quoc and Da Nang-Van Don routes.

The Hai Phong-Dien Bien route is expected to operate a total of four return flights each week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flights departing from Hai Phong at 14.10 and from Dien Bien at 12:25.

Moreover, the Da Lat-Phu Quoc route will operate a total of three flights each week, with flights taking off on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Da Lat at 10:45 and from Phu Quoc at 12:35.

Elsewhere, the Can Tho - Phu Quoc route will run with a frequency of four-round trips per week, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays, departing from Can Tho at 7:30 and from Phu Quoc at 8:45.

Meanwhile, the Da Nang-Van Don route will operate three return flights each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing from Da Nang at 15:55 and from Van Don at 17:05.

To mark the opening of the new air routes, Vietnam Airlines will unveil discounted prices starting from just VND199,000, equivalent to VND 689,000 for a one-way ticket, including taxes and fees.

The validity for sale and departure will last until August 31, while the scheme will be applied to customers who purchase tickets through the website www.vietnamairlines.com, ticket offices, or Vietnam Airlines’ agents based nationwide.

Since May when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic was brought under control in the country, Vietnam Airlines has opened 22 routes additional routes, raising the airline’s domestic network to 61, with a frequency of nearly 500 flights daily during peak days.

As a means of ensuring the safety of passengers onboard, the airline will maintain COVID-19 prevention and control measures in line with regulations set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. VOV