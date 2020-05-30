Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/05/2020 19:05:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights

 
 
30/05/2020    17:51 GMT+7

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights hinh anh 1

The total number of cargo and passenger flights on May 29 was almost equivalent to the figure on the same day in 2019, at over 350.

A representative from the firm said this is a positive signal marking a strong recovery of Vietnam Airlines in particular and domestic airline firms in general.

 

The number of domestic passengers has rapidly increased again thanks to the good control of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Since the social distancing order was eased on April 23, Vietnam Airlines has transported more than 500,000 domestic passengers

In mid-May, Vietnam Airlines launched five new domestic routes to popular tourism destinations nationwide to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers. It plans to open six more domestic routes in June towards completing its air route network across the country.

The firm has also strictly followed disease preventative regulations and instructions in all its fights as recommended by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam./.

 
 

Other News

.
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

An ancient mansion in Hang Be street of Hanoi, which was built in 1925 by Truong Trong Vong, a famous building contractor in the early 20th century, has become a spotlight in a tour around the city.

Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Tourists visiting Mu Cang Chai District in the northern province of Yen Bai can indulge themselves in a variety of exciting activities exploring local tourism like the paragliding festival, painting with beeswax or weaving brocade at the end of May.

Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Ta Dung lake, Dray Nur waterfall, the Coffee museum, and Bien Ho Che, also known as Tea lake, are among the most popular destinations for visitors to enjoy when taking a trip to the Central Highlands region.

Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

When COVID-19 brought the world to its knees those far from home found themselves trapped abroad.

Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap
Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam is among the first countries likely to restart international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WeSwap, the UK’s largest travel money provider.

Chasing clouds in Da Lat
Chasing clouds in Da Lat
PHOTOSicon  29/05/2020 

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

Vietnam unlikely to reopen to international tourists on July 1
Vietnam unlikely to reopen to international tourists on July 1
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

Many tour operators and international travel websites seem to have a misunderstanding that the just-issued Resolution 79/NQ-CP on e-visas for 80 countries and territories will lead to the reopening of international travel from early July.

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

Tom chua (fermented sour shrimp) is a specialty of Vietnam and can be found in several provinces and cities, but the most delicious dish comes from the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be Lake, according to chef Pham Tuan Hai.

Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reached agreement at a meeting on May 28 that the country should not open door to all foreign tourists at this time, as risks of transmission from outside remain.

Some international air services likely to be reopened
Some international air services likely to be reopened
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
PHOTOSicon  28/05/2020 

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Cat Ba have all been named among the country’s top 10 most beautiful islands by travel website The Culture Trip of the UK.

Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to devise ways in which to reopen a number of international routes, with plans set to be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval ahead of June 10.

Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Once the social distancing days due to Covid-19 pandemic ended, the pace of life in Hanoi has gradually stabilised and the streets are vibrant with colour from trees shedding their leaves.

Rose valley in misty Sapa
Rose valley in misty Sapa
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

The rose valley in the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in Sapa town, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 