Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

The total number of cargo and passenger flights on May 29 was almost equivalent to the figure on the same day in 2019, at over 350.

A representative from the firm said this is a positive signal marking a strong recovery of Vietnam Airlines in particular and domestic airline firms in general.

The number of domestic passengers has rapidly increased again thanks to the good control of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Since the social distancing order was eased on April 23, Vietnam Airlines has transported more than 500,000 domestic passengers

In mid-May, Vietnam Airlines launched five new domestic routes to popular tourism destinations nationwide to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers. It plans to open six more domestic routes in June towards completing its air route network across the country.

The firm has also strictly followed disease preventative regulations and instructions in all its fights as recommended by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam./.