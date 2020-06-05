Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/06/2020 15:50:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021

 
 
06/06/2020    14:37 GMT+7

The website Traveller Australia has listed Vietnam among the top 10 safe and friendly overseas nations that Australians are most likely to be visiting during 2021.

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 1

According to the website, the Vietnamese response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been incredibly successful, with only 328 confirmed cases and zero deaths recorded. This great track record of safety will mean that the country is a prime candidate for early access, and will likely be a very popular destination for Australian tourists. (Photo: traveller.com.au)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 2

Vietnam can be viewed as the perfect location for tourists to get a south-east Asian fix. This is because the country enjoys many positive factors, such as incredible food, friendly people, and the buzz of major cities such as Saigon and Hanoi being in contrast to the chilled out vibes of the Mekong Delta. Moreover, guests can explore the nation by plane, train, or motorbike, and take in wonderful sights like the ancient city of Hoi An. (Photo: Khanh Tran)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 3

Australia is an ideal place to travel around for Australian tourists keen to fly domestically, as it is set to fully open to residents within the next few months. (Photo: pixabay)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 4

New Zealand. Often dubbed “The Land of the Long White Cloud”, the island nation situated in the Pacific region has plenty to offer, from great outdoors adventures such as road-cycling, mountain-biking, hiking, and skiing. In addition, travelers can enjoy the many wineries dotted around the country, the great people, a wide range of accommodation options, and peace of mind in terms of medical care and safety. (Photo: pixabay)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 5

Fiji, Vanuatu, and the Cook Islands. Moving deeper into the Pacific, the island nations around the region offer warm sun, clear oceans, fine beaches, and delicious cocktails. Whilst the Pacific islands have always been popular with Australian tourists, particularly families, the threat of any pandemic is extremely low in the area. (Photo: istock)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 6

Japan can be considered highly reliable in terms of medical facilities and its ability to cope with any fresh COVID-19 outbreaks. It's also a very popular travel destination for Australians who enjoy discovering the many aspects of the Far East nation. (Photo: istock)

 
vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 7

Taiwan (China) is a part of the world guests probably haven't explored before, and now could mark the ideal opportunity. Taiwan has a rich history and culture, as well as outdoor activities, and excellent food. There's also peace of mind in terms of the island country’s ability to deal with the pandemic. (Photo: CNN)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 8

In Europe, Greece is emerging as an attractive Mediterranean hotspot, featuring plenty of islands, beaches, and a southern European culture. Whilst popular European destinations such as Spain and Italy have been hit hard by the COVID-19, Greece has only recorded 3000 cases to date. (Photo: pixabay)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 9

Norway is a perfect place for travelers seeking to get away from it all, with the Scandinavian nation offering plenty of wide-open spaces amid stunningly beautiful natural attractions and a low COVID-19 risk. (Photo: pixabay)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 10

Thailand has plenty to offer, from cities to beaches, mountains to islands, hotels to resorts, and great food. It's also very affordable for guests, and has excellent medical facilities in all of its cities. (Photo: pixabay)

vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021 hinh 11

Israel is home to many beautiful, fascinating, and welcoming destinations that people really should take the time to enjoy. (Photo: istock)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  3 giờ trước 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Conquering Ngai Thau peak and beholding the sunset is an unforgettable experience for visitors to Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province. The journey is quite challenging but the view at the top of the mountain makes it worth a try.

Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has unveiled an array of plans to organise several major tourism events in the southern city between now and the end of the year.

With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Hundreds of boats wait for passengers at a dock on a bright, sunny morning. We're at Tam Coc Wharf, in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh in late May.

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Night activities in this millennial city may surprise visitors and leave deep impressions.

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be inaugurated on June 6.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  05/06/2020 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been devising a roadmap to reopen the country to international tourists, with Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang being considered as a location to trial a pilot scheme.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal asking air carriers to provide 400 free air tickets for domestic flights to boost its tourism stimulation program.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, talks about Vietnam’s policy to develop the domestic market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
Music video promotes northern region tourism
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 