Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

For its annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, the travel magazine asked readers to rate their favorite countries across the globe, attracting a record 600,000 votes. The listing was based on a scoring system representing overall average levels of satisfaction.

Vietnam scored 92.12 percent to rank behind Southeast Asian neighbors like Indonesia and Thailand.

"The best time to visit Vietnam is between April and June when the north emerges from its chilly winter season," the magazine said.

In central Vietnam, Hoi An and Hue are at their best between March and August when the skies are blue and the lukewarm seawater makes the nearby shores great for beach holidays, it wrote.

In the category of hotels, the survey shows that four Vietnamese hotels were among top 20 in Asia based on the votes of 715,000 readers around the world.VNA