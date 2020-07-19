Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum

The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony on July 18.

The Sa Vi Border Information Centre (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Built in 2009 and completed in October 2013, the centre in Tra Co relic site covers a total area of 16,000 sq. m.

On July 24, 2019, the Tra Co relic site was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national tourist area, the first of its kind in Quang Ninh and the fourth nationwide.

Within the framework of the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum held in Brunei on January 16, the centre was also honoured as one of the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban and Rural Tourism Products.

The recognition was meant to honour and develop high-quality tourist products and services, thus improving the efficiency of Vietnam’s tourism promotion, Quang Ninh and Mong Cai’s in particular./. VNA