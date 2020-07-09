Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/07/2020 10:44:12 (GMT +7)
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August

10/07/2020    10:39 GMT+7

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

The online conference, which also saw the participation of foreign ministers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, also discussed measures to bolster trade and investment cooperation to speed up economic recovery in each country following the pandemic.

In his speech, Minh emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach that both responds to the pandemic and recovers the economy.

While sharing Vietnam’s experience in containing the disease, he affirmed the timeliness and effectiveness of the comprehensive policies adopted by the Vietnamese Government.

Vietnam is continuing to apply measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time gradually reopening its economy, Minh said.

Mekong-Japan cooperation could effectively support the economic recovery process of member countries by giving priority to fields that help restore regional supply chains, stimulate consumption, and strengthen the capacity of health systems, he stressed.

Minh proposed specific groups of solutions, including strengthening the complementariness and enhancing the general strength of economies, in particular promoting enterprises’ investment in infrastructure projects; supporting the industrialisation process in Mekong countries; facilitating trade and investment cooperation; and creating favourable conditions for high-quality goods from Mekong countries to enter Japan.

 

He also highlighted the significance of increasing human resources for healthcare facilities, improving Mekong countries’ capacity to monitor diseases, produce vaccines, and build laboratories; and urgently implementing the “Mekong-Japan Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards 2030”, especially in the context of the Mekong River basin being seriously affected by severe drought and saline intrusion.

The Deputy PM also expressed his sympathy with the Japanese people over the losses of life and property from to the recent floods and thanked Japan for its valuable assistance to Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19.

Participants reaffirmed the need to strengthen joint efforts in preventing the disease and promote economic recovery in the context of complicated movements in the global economic situation.

Regarding health cooperation and disease prevention, the delegates agreed to promote transparent and timely information sharing among countries on policies and measures to respond to COVID-19; expand cooperation in epidemiological research and attract resources for anti-viral vaccine development and production; and cooperate to improve national health systems in each country.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in ensuring the operation of regional supply chains, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to adapt to new circumstances, maintaining trade and investment flows, and enhancing scientific and technological applications in agricultural production; and developing high quality infrastructure.

The ministers highly valued the cooperation between Japan and the Mekong region in the fight against COVID-19, and applauded initiatives proposed by the Japanese side at the meeting.

Accordingly, the Government of Japan will provide 56 million USD worth of medical equipment and technical training for health workers in Mekong countries and provide at least 50 million USD to regional countries to improve their capacity to cope with the pandemic; provide a loan to support the emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis; and deploy the KUSANONE Mekong initiative for the SDGs with total non-refundable aid of 1 billion JPY (9.3 million USD) to help Mekong countries implement projects on improving public health, education, agricultural productivity, and building clean water systems and improving the living environment./.VNA

 
 

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Residents in the capital have been amazed in recent days to find the poetic purple colour of phoenix flowers, whose origins come from Da Lat, with the trees currently in full bloom, creating a brilliant blaze of colour around the capital.

16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

The New York Times spotlights epic landscape of Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Patrick Scott, a reporter from The New York Times, has shared his memorable experiences of a visit to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province and more memories from his trip to the country.

COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

Sapa, Ninh Binh named among top 14 rising hotspots in Asia
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Two of the nation’s leading tourist destinations, Sa Pa and Ninh Binh, have been listed among 14 up-and-coming destinations across Asia to visit this year, according to travel magazine Trips to Discover.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Seventy-five days have now passed since Vietnam reported any community transmission of COVID-19. It’s been an unusual year for students, with schools closed and classes held online. 

How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

Must-try northwestern region dishes
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Grilled chicken in bamboo tube, minced pork grilled in dong leaves, and purple sticky rice are must-try dishes in Vietnam's northwestern region.

A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

