Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Visitors to the Vietnam International Travel Mart in Hanoi in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

A notice on the suspension has been sent to city and provincial departments of culture, sports and tourism, local tourism associations, tourism promotion centres, agencies, and businesses registering for the event.

Scheduled for August 12-15, the exhibition will now be held at an appropriate time, VITA said.

VITM 2020, themed “Heritage - Power of Vietnam Tourism”, was initially rescheduled from April 1-4 to May 14-17 and then August 12-15 due to the pandemic, with a new theme of “Vietnamese Tourism Looks Towards the Future”.

Vietnam has reported four new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 since the morning of July 25, ending the country’s 99-day streak of no local infections.

The national tally now stands at 420, of whom 276 were imported and quarantined upon arrival./.VNA