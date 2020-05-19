Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News

 
 
20/05/2020    14:22 GMT+7

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam leads the way in protecting its citizens from coronavirus without reporting a single death from the disease, according to Matt Young, secretary of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham) when interviewed by 7News.

Young called on Australians to visit Vietnam when it’s possible as the country is a safe, hospitable country with several stunning landscapes.

 Halong Bay in Quang Ninh province on the latest news of 7News channel.

“Do you know which countries have been the most successful in protecting its citizens from coronavirus?”, asked 7News presenter and said it is Vietnam,  the country of almost 100 million people has had just over 300 positive cases and hasn’t recorded a single death from the disease. If there is any doubt whether the statistics are accurate or not, they will be verified by Matt Young, the 7News reported.

Matt Young confirmed that the figures are very real. He said the achievements are due to Vietnam's early awareness of quarantining the positive cases of Covid-19 and taking social distancing measures.

"I think the most important factor for Vietnam's success in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic is a sense of community,” Young said.

 7News' reporter interviewing with Matt Young, secretary of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham) in Ho Chi Minh City.
 

According to Young, Vietnamese people understand that no one is safe if the whole community is not safe. The social distancing order has been introduced and people have complied very well, along with measures to ensure the disease prevention such as keeping a safe distance, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and checking body temperature regularly. “Vietnamese community came together and looked after each other. It’s fantastic,” he said.

 Vietnam's landscape on the news of 7News channel.

Young also highly appreciated the government’s efforts in recovering the economy with many drastic measures and tourism stimulus packages. 

“Tourism is very important for the economy and (Vietnam is) a beautiful country. It will be great to see Australians back to Vietnam,” he said.

The 7News’ video posted on Facebook has reached nearly 13,000 shares, 13,000 reactions, and 3,400 comments as of May 19. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

 
 

. Latest news

