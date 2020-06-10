Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again

 
 
10/06/2020    17:27 GMT+7

The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.

Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)

Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)

Tourists are coming back to UNESCO-recognised heritage site My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam province is opening numerous tourism sites with reduced ticket prices to lure visitors (Photo: VNA)

Tourists pose for photos at lychee gardens in Nam Duong commune, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Hue city hosts a forum to promote the image of a safe and friendly destination (Photo: VNA)

 
A host of art performances attracts visitors to Sun World Fasipan Legend tourism site in Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Crowds of tourists buy cable tickets up to Fansipan peak, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi enhances art performances to lure visitors at pedestrian street, Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

 
 

.
Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Ha Giang, Quang Binh, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon of Vietnam have all been featured among the best global backpacker destinations for 2020, according to recent rankings published by Hostelworld.

Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only famed for its spectacular scenery but also local delicacies such as cơm cháy (scorched rice), dishes made of free-range chicken and goats raised on karst mountains.

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Thousands of tourism firms have suffered heavily from Covid-19. Many of them have had to shut down, while others have to take extra jobs to earn a living and survive the current difficulties.

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.

Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Thuy Xuan incense-making village, located some 7km southwest of the central city of Hue, has become a popular tourist destination.

Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

When it comes to sightseeing in Cao Bang Province, everyone thinks of the majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall but forgets this place also has a unique mountain in the middle of a beautiful valley, Mắt Thần (Angle Eye) Mountain.

Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.

Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Located off the coast of Quang Ninh, Co To island is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places found throughout the north of the country during the summer, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year due to its popularity.

Hau Giang to host sports tourism festival to raise environmental awareness
Hau Giang to host sports tourism festival to raise environmental awareness
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Following the success of the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang, the government of Hau Giang Province has decided to upgrade the sporting event to a sports tourism festival from August 28 to 30

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  07/06/2020 

As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

