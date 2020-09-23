Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam ranks fourth among world’s tourist destinations

28/09/2020    12:35 GMT+7

Vietnam has ranked fourth among the most searched destinations for travel until the end of this year, according to search data revealed by Agoda.com. 

Foreign tourists visit HCMC before the outbreak of Covid-19. Vietnam has ranked fourth among the most searched destinations for travel until the end of this year – PHOTO: DAO LOAN

“While Agoda’s search data has seen a shift toward domestic destinations as regulations are being eased for domestic travel, people are still dreaming about international travel adventures,” said Tim Hughes, vice president of Corporate Development at Agoda.

They still have hope that travel corridors will open later this year to some key markets where Covid-19 has been contained and are looking out for great deals for when they do, Hughes added.

In Vietnam, local travelers are more inclined toward domestic tourism, with no overseas destinations featured on any traveler's list this year.

Nha Trang is gaining popularity, leaping to the first place among all travelers—couples, groups and solo—pushing out Danang for the top spot.

The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa jumped from seventh to the first spot this year on the list of solo travelers. HCMC, which ranked third on the 2019 couples' list, slipped to the eighth place, replaced by Phu Quoc Island as the third most-searched destination.

Agoda’s search data indicated that among group travelers, Vietnam was in the second spot, ahead of Thailand.

Taiwan topped the most-searched list of destinations among all the different traveler groups from couples and solo travelers to families and groups, beating last year’s winner—Thailand—which emerged as the second most searched destination ahead of Japan and Vietnam. South Korea came fifth. SGT

Dao Loan

 
