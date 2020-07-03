Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Inside Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel

The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Reuters cited Nguyen Huu Duong, majority owner and chairman of Hoa Binh Group, as saying that there is no other hotel like this in the world at the moment.

Around a tonne of gold was used to cover the hotel, said Duong, adding that he is planning gold-plated facilities in Ho Chi Minh City and a resort in central Vietnam.

Hotel facilities include a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, while inside guest rooms and bathrooms are laced with yellow metal. From 250 USD a night, the hotel is in the same price bracket as rival luxury accommodation in the city.

“It has changed my mind about what luxury can be. Other luxury hotels usually use marble as tiles, but here everything is gold-plated down to the washing basin,” said 62-year-old guest Luong Van Thuan, himself a hotel owner./.VNA