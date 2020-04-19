Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

 
 
20/04/2020    07:09 GMT+7

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges hinh anh 1

Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) (Photo: VNA)

"The Golden Bridge, a foot bridge near Da Nang, Vietnam, looks like it’s supported by two giant hands,” Insider said, adding that designed by a company called TA Landscape Architecture, this whimsical bridge extends about 1,414 metres above sea level.

The walkway is 150 metres long and comprises of eight spans, each of which is lined with purple chrysanthemums. The bridge serves as a transit between a replica of a French village and Le Jardin D’Amour flower garden in Ba Na Hills resort. From the bridge, visitors have a panoramic view of the green mountains of Nui Chua.

 

The bridge has also been featured in many foreign media outlets such as Time, CNN and The Guardian.

In the Insider’s list, it shares honour with other world famous bridges like Helix (Singapore), Pont Alexandre III (France), Ponte Vecchio (Italy), Laguna Garzon (Uruguay), Glacier Skywalk (Canada) and Trift (Switzerland).

 
 

.
Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces are famous for many special foods, and one of them is grilled banana dipped in coconut milk.

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be unable to satisfy my cravings for Vietnamese food in my home country.

Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

