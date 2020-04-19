Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) (Photo: VNA)

"The Golden Bridge, a foot bridge near Da Nang, Vietnam, looks like it’s supported by two giant hands,” Insider said, adding that designed by a company called TA Landscape Architecture, this whimsical bridge extends about 1,414 metres above sea level.

The walkway is 150 metres long and comprises of eight spans, each of which is lined with purple chrysanthemums. The bridge serves as a transit between a replica of a French village and Le Jardin D’Amour flower garden in Ba Na Hills resort. From the bridge, visitors have a panoramic view of the green mountains of Nui Chua.

The bridge has also been featured in many foreign media outlets such as Time, CNN and The Guardian.

In the Insider’s list, it shares honour with other world famous bridges like Helix (Singapore), Pont Alexandre III (France), Ponte Vecchio (Italy), Laguna Garzon (Uruguay), Glacier Skywalk (Canada) and Trift (Switzerland).