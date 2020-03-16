Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention

 
 
23/03/2020    17:28 GMT+7

A trekking route in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the nicest of its kind in Vietnam, has been suspended for Covid-19 prevention since March 22.


Now the route has become deserted as it only sees the appearance of forest rangers who are on duty to detect possible violations.

  Visitors on Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route


Under the instruction of Duc Trong District People’s Committee, authorities of Ta Nang and Da Quyn communes have to tighten control over gatherings on the route.

Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route is 50 kilometres long and runs from Lam Dong to the southern central province of Binh Thuan. It usually attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly at weekends and holidays.

According to the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Sports and Tourism, the route is quite dangerous, so visitors can easily get lost if they do not follow their team closely. Many people have been injured and died while trekking there.

To date, Lam Dong Province has not yet detected any Covid-19 patient, but the number of tourists to the locality, including Dalat City has sharply dropped.

 

Tienphong/Dtinews

