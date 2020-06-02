Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19

Vietnam is coming back to normal after the lifting of the social distancing policy. It’s now time for the tourism industry to defrost after four frozen months.

Google Asia Pacific reported that searches related to Vietnam’s domestic flights accounted for 85 percent of total number of searches in the last 30 days. The most searched destinations included HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hue and Quy Nhon.





This is the initial achievement of the ‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’ promotion campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in early May. Travel firms have joined forces with airlines, hotels, restaurants and local authorities to design domestic tourism products at very reasonable costs to stimulate demand.



In Hanoi, travelers booking hotel rooms now can enjoy discount rates of 30-50 percent. The road tours departing daily from Hanoi are provided with the discount rates of 20-30 percent.



In Sa Pa, travel, transport and accommodation service providers join forces to commit service fee reductions of 30-60 percent. Hon Tam Resort in Nha Trang City cooperates with major hospitals to build low-cost resort & healthcare tours. Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa is running a promotion program with very attractive preferences.

Experts, commenting that it is now cheaper than ever to take domestic tours, predicted that the domestic market may increase by 95 percent in the last seven months of the year.

According to Tran Trong Kien, chair of the Tourism Advisory Board, there are 16 outbound travelers every year, and since the travelers cannot go abroad at this time, they will choose the destinations in Vietnam.



Besides Vietnamese, foreigners living and working in Vietnam could also be potential travelers.



Vietnam has won in four categories at the 26th World Tourism Awards 2019, including “Top Gastronomic Destinations in Asia 2019.



According to travel firms, enjoying Vietnamese food is one of the most important parts of tours in Vietnam. Typical dishes are always included in menus which show the diversity of Vietnamese cuisine.



The HCM City Tourism Department some days ago organized the ‘Toi yeu banh my Sai Gon’ (I love Saigon bread) Week to advertise the food. The department is also going to advertise ‘com tam’, a Vietnamese dish made with fractured rice grains.



Huynh Van Son, chair of Ngoi Sao Bien Sai Gon, suggested that Vietnam’s food can also be introduced at night markets.



“At night markets visitors enjoy not only local produce but also a lot of other delicacies in all the northern, central and southern regions,” he said.

Mai Lan

