Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 08:05:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens

 
 
30/06/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

Some days ago, 7News praised Vietnam’s achievements in fighting against Covid-19. It commented that Vietnam is leading in terms of preventing the spread of the epidemic and protecting its citizens.

Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens



Thanks to a series of measures to fight the epidemic, Vietnam, with population of 100 million, close to China, has had only slightly more than 300 infection cases and no deaths so far.

Other international newswires including FAZ (Germany), Nation (the US), Lenta.ru (Russia), Liberation, Ouest-France and Le Point (France) have also published
articles hailing Vietnam’s achievements.

Analysts said if Vietnam continues to contain the epidemic, its tourism sector may open its doors to receive foreign tourists from Q3.

Tran Thi Thanh Tam, manager of Chez Mimoza chain in HCM City, said Vietnam’s images are positive in the eyes of the international community. Expat groups in Vietnam and foreign travelers on Linkedln have recently questioned when foreigners can return to Vietnam because they had heard the social distancing policy had been lifted.

“Beautiful landscapes, diverse culture and great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 will help tourism recover more quickly than planned,” she said.

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

Nguyen Son Thuy, director of Indochina Unique Tourism also said the effective fight against Covid-19 will help polish the national tourism brand.

 

Besides, the tourism sector has two other great advantages – reasonable service fees and good experiece in serving tourists. Travel firms all affirmed that they will have better policies when the market opens again.

Travel + Leisure magazine has recently listed 17 ideal destinations where travelers should go after Covid-19. Vietnam, together with the Philippines, is on the list, with its advantages in beautiful landscapes and beaches, and prices.

The tourism management agency is considering plans to reopen the international market. The most likely scenario is reopening in September.

Experts believe that nearby markets, including China and South Korea, will recover sooner than others. Nguyen Son Thuy of Indochina Unique Tourist said his partners in Southeast Asia are awaiting decisions from their governments to organize tours, possibly in July or August.

Meanwhile, markets farther away will only see considerable improvements next year.

In 2019, Vietnam received a record of 18 million foreign visitors, an increase of 16 percent against 2018.

Kim Chi 

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

To really set free its tremendous potential for investment, trade, and tourism, Hanoi has been actively implementing different measures to promote itself domestically and abroad in a bid to become a safer and more stable destination.

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Travel firms: save them or let them die?
Travel firms: save them or let them die?
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

If one drop of milk is given to every business, all of them will remain alive, but none will be strong enough to compete with the world’s giants, Tran Dinh Thien, a respected economist, has noted.

Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

'Clean' lotus given a twist
'Clean' lotus given a twist
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Summer comes to town bringing a wonderful retreat, lotus. With ingredients from ponds of lotus in blossom, the chefs make various delicacies. Minh Thu breathes in charming fragrance of lotus dishes at Senté.

Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Traditional villages possess many cultural values and great potential for tourism development; however, their ways of thinking and creative methods need to be innovated to awaken this potential.

Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

I love a hot bath. And I love the smell of traditional herbs. Seriously, who doesn’t?

Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.

Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Reporter Andrew Faulk of New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has praised the hospitality, delicious food, and idyllic scenery of Vietnam’s central region which can be seen through a series of vivid photos.

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 