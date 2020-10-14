Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 06:07:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database

18/10/2020    06:04 GMT+7

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested tourism authorities of provinces and cities to review the workforce in the industry with the aim of building a database of manpower.

 Vietnam tourism industry plans to build workforce database. Photo: VNAT

In an official letter, the VNAT asks local authorities to update information on the tourism human resources on its website: http://vietnamtourism.gov.vn/thongke; notify and urge tour operators and accommodation establishments under their jurisdiction to supply manpower information to the system. The statistical work would commence this October. 

Building database system of human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task to meet the requirements of tourism development and in line with the United Nations (UN) recommendations on tourism statistics.

The UN recommendations stressed the importance of tourism workforce statistics for regulators and experts to understand the special features, structure, and quality of tourism.  

The tourism workforce database would effectively assist the work of the sector regulators and policy makers. 

 

In the context of Industrial Revolution 4.0, a database of the tourism industry is expected to accelerate the digital transformation in the travel sector.

It is also one of the major directions of the Party and State concerning tourism development and digital transformation, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung told the forum “Digital Transformation to Develop Tourism in Vietnam” held on September 30.

In 2020, the VNAT plans to collect information on the tourism workforce, dividing it into groups that include tourism authorities, tourist accommodation establishments and travel service companies. The work has become even more urgent in the context of businesses and workers in the tourism industry being severely affected by Covid-19.

The collection and analysis of workforce database in the industry will help management agencies at all levels issue appropriate supportive solutions and policies. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

 
 

Other News

.
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.

Dray Nur &amp; Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 