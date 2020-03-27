Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

A corner of Hoi An Ancient Town

The Vietnamese products are attractive to international holiday-makers because they introduce cultural identities across regions in Vietnam through food and art performances. They are especially suitable for young explorers.

The tour “Discover Vietnam in Style with Vietnam Airlines’ Business Class” offers tourists the chance to experience a stylish and luxury getaway across Vietnam over seven days. It appreciates Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage sites including Ha Long Bay, Hoi An Ancient Town, the My Son Sanctuary and the Complex of Hue Monuments. The tour also enables visitors to enjoy French-influenced Vietnamese cuisine.

Meanwhile, the tour “ Panoramic Experience in Vietnam” is designed for young, vibrant and active Japanese ladies. Besides the usual tourist attractions, the tour also introduces 20 photogenic spots in Ho Chi Minh City. The five-day package includes conveniently located accommodation.

The ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 selected the 11 most attractive tours to destinations in ASEAN member nations out of 78 entries. These products were honoured in six categories: New Destination Award, Luxury Travel Award, Unique Tour Award, Sustainable Tour Award, Mekong Award, and Jury’s Special Award./.VNA