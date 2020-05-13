Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 16:34:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam

 
 
13/05/2020    15:27 GMT+7

A programme calling on Vietnamese citizens to travel to domestic tourism attractions has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of efforts to stimulate domestic tourism as social distancing measures are eased.

Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam

Tourists swimming at Hòn Chồng Beach in Nha Trang City on May 4. 

The main tasks of the Vietnamese People Travel in Việt Nam programme include promoting communication activities and attractive tourism destinations among domestic tourists; reopening tourism sites, ensuring safety for tourists and the conditions to welcome them back.

In addition, the tourism sector is urged to introduce quality tourism product and service packages at reasonable prices, along with incentives and commitments of service providers.

According to the plan, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Vietnam National Administration of Tourism will coordinate with localities and stakeholders to launch the programme in a number of key tourist areas. At the same time, the ministry will also coordinate with localities, businesses and airlines to build attractive stimulus packages to attract domestic tourists.

Local tourism management agencies will offer advice to the provincial People’s Committees in launching the programme. They will also be required to provide extensive information about the re-opening of tourist attractions, the safety and conditions to welcome back the tourists, in addition to developing regulations on ensuring the safety for tourism activities, tourists, local labourers and communities.

The expense for the implementation of the programme is extracted from the programmes of tourism promotion and development conducted by localities and businesses. The Vietnamese People Travel in Việt Nam programme will be extended from June 1 to December 31, 2020.

 

According to Nguyen Tien Dat, the director of AZA Travel Company, domestic tourism is the only resort for Vietnamese airlines and travel agencies when both outbound and inbound travel is far from recovering.

Vietnamese people used to travel abroad but now is a golden time to encourage them to travel to domestic destinations, Dat added.

At the online conference between the Prime Minister and tourism businesses on May 9, Viettravel General Director Nguyen Quoc Ky said that it was necessary to focus on the domestic tourism market to attract domestic tourists and maintain personnel for the tourism industry. At the same time, tourism businesses and organisations should be encouraged to respond to the stimulus programme to jointly restore the market. VNS

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

Vietnamese travel firms are focusing on seeking ways to attract domestic visitors amid the coronavirus spread.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Travel firms and experts believe that the tourism sector will not bounce back after the epidemic, but will recover step by step.

Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 – a large-scale event to boost tourism development and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic –will likely open in June in the central city of Da Nang.

Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
VIDEOicon  12/05/2020 

Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive
Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh province will host a gala night on May 16 to kick off a variety of cultural activities promoting local tourism.

Try fragnant rice cooked in stone pots in HCM City
Try fragnant rice cooked in stone pots in HCM City
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

A 70-year-old eatery that serves rice in stone pots instead of the typical porcelain pots is located on 65-67 Ton That Dam Street in HCM City’s District 1.

Vietnam’s Pho culture
Vietnam’s Pho culture
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

For many Vietnamese, Pho is much more than just noodle soup. From street vendors to luxurious restaurants, Pho has become the national dish of Vietnam.

Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing
Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

The Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho Province has become busy again after the social distancing rules ended.

Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation
Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Historical relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City are packed with tourists these days as the spirit of the great victory in 1975 that liberated the south and reunified Vietnam lingers on.

Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Tourism was the first industry hit by Covid-19 and will be the first to recover after the pandemic ends, experts say.

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
TRAVELicon  10/05/2020 

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
VIDEOicon  10/05/2020 

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 