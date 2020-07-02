Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake

04/07/2020    07:11 GMT+7

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

     

    Students and adults alike have been eating this snack for decades. VNS

     
     

    Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
    Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
    TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

    Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

    Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
    Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
    TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

    Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

    Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
    Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
    TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

    With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

    Reopening of int'l flights considered
    Reopening of int’l flights considered
    TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

    Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
    Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
    TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

    Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

    VN travel startups see 'light at the end of the tunnel'
    VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
    TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

    Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

    Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
    Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
    TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

    Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
    Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
    TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

    With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

    More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
    More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
    TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

    Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

    Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
    Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
    TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

    An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

    Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
    Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
    TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

    Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

    Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
    Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
    TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

    The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

    Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
    Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
    TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

    Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

    VN considers reopening of international flight routes
    VN considers reopening of international flight routes
    TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

    The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

    The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
    The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
    TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

    The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

    Aviation authority proposes 'travel bubble' to receive foreign travelers
    Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
    TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

    The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

    'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
    'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
    TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

    A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

    CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
    CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
    TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

    The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

    Nation boasts three unique pink churches
    Nation boasts three unique pink churches
    TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

    Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

    Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
    Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
    TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

    Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

