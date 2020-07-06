Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce.
