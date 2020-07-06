Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 11:54:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

08/07/2020    10:30 GMT+7

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

     
    Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food

    Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food

    Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

    Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake

    Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake

    Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
    Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
    TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

    Seventy-five days have now passed since Vietnam reported any community transmission of COVID-19. It’s been an unusual year for students, with schools closed and classes held online. 

    How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
    How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
    TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

    Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

    Must-try northwestern region dishes
    Must-try northwestern region dishes
    TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

    Grilled chicken in bamboo tube, minced pork grilled in dong leaves, and purple sticky rice are must-try dishes in Vietnam's northwestern region.

    A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
    A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
    TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

    Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

    Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
    Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
    TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

    Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

    Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
    Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
    TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

    Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

    Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
    Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
    TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

    Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

    US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
    US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
    TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

    Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

    Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
    Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
    TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

    The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

    Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
    Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
    TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

    Compared with other provinces in the Mekong Delta, An Giang has extremely special geographic characteristics, with the spectacular That Son Mountain springing up in an endless paddy field. 

    Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
    Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
    TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

    Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

    Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
    Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
    TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

    Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

    HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
    HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
    TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

    A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

    Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
    Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
    TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

    A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

    Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
    Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
    TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

    Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

    Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
    Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
    TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

    The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

    Layover in Arctic Circle
    Layover in Arctic Circle
    FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

    The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

    Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
    Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
    TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

    The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

    Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
    Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
    TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

    Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

    Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
    Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
    TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

    Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     