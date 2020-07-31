Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese food: Offal stew

01/08/2020    17:20 GMT+7

Although it may not be to everybody's taste, offal stew is a popular dish in HCM City due to its affordability, taste and creaminess. It can be eaten with bread and instant noodles. Are you a fan?

     
     
     

    Other News

    .
    Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan
    TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

    Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.

    Classical beauty of Tu Duc Tomb as captured by foreigners
    TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

    The tomb of former King Tu Duc is considered one the most popular tourist attractions amongst the royal mausoleums in Hue city, central Vietnam. 

    Kon Tum, where the wild leaves are
    TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

    For veteran Hoang Minh Binh, gỏi lá (leaf salad) is a speciality of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum because the dish carries the deep characteristics of the mountain.

    VN travel firms brace for second Covid-19 wave
    TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

    The tourism sector in Vietnam, which was just bouncing back from the slump caused by the pandemic for over six months, is once again reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, 

    Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam
    TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

    Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town.

    Unique traditional craft of soya sauce making in Ban Village
    TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

    Soya sauce is a traditional dish of the Vietnamese people. The dish can be found in many localities, but the most delicious one is made by locals in Ban Yen Nhan Town, My Hao District, Hung Yen Province.

    Hoi An life seen through café windows
    TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

    A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.

    Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

    Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    Located in Chuyen My Commune, Phu Xuyen District, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo Village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.

    Phu Yen, Quang Nam temporarily shut down tourist destinations from July 29
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    The People’s Committees of Phu Yen and Quang Nam have decided to temporarily shut down tourist attractions from July 29 in a bid to protect health for local residents and visitors amid complex developments of COVID-19.

    Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap Village, Quoc Dan Commune, Quang Uyen District, Cao Bang Province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.

    Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

    Southern provinces sign agreement on tourism cooperation programs
    TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

    Mekong Delta provinces have not only been hit hard by Covid-19 but also by drought and saline intrusion. 

    Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

    New street name in Saigon documents history
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    The 20th session of the ninth tenure People’s Council of HCMC on July 11 agreed that Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street will be renamed Le Van Duyet Street.

    Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.

    Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

    Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

    A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
    TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

    Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

    Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
    TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

    A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

