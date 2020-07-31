Vietnamese food: Offal stew

Although it may not be to everybody's taste, offal stew is a popular dish in HCM City due to its affordability, taste and creaminess. It can be eaten with bread and instant noodles. Are you a fan?
Although it may not be to everybody's taste, offal stew is a popular dish in HCM City due to its affordability, taste and creaminess. It can be eaten with bread and instant noodles. Are you a fan?
Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.
The tomb of former King Tu Duc is considered one the most popular tourist attractions amongst the royal mausoleums in Hue city, central Vietnam.
For veteran Hoang Minh Binh, gỏi lá (leaf salad) is a speciality of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum because the dish carries the deep characteristics of the mountain.
The tourism sector in Vietnam, which was just bouncing back from the slump caused by the pandemic for over six months, is once again reeling under the second wave of Covid-19,
Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town.
Soya sauce is a traditional dish of the Vietnamese people. The dish can be found in many localities, but the most delicious one is made by locals in Ban Yen Nhan Town, My Hao District, Hung Yen Province.
A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).
Located in Chuyen My Commune, Phu Xuyen District, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo Village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.
The People’s Committees of Phu Yen and Quang Nam have decided to temporarily shut down tourist attractions from July 29 in a bid to protect health for local residents and visitors amid complex developments of COVID-19.
The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap Village, Quoc Dan Commune, Quang Uyen District, Cao Bang Province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.
Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.
Mekong Delta provinces have not only been hit hard by Covid-19 but also by drought and saline intrusion.
Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.
The 20th session of the ninth tenure People’s Council of HCMC on July 11 agreed that Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street will be renamed Le Van Duyet Street.
The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.
Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.
Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences
A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code