Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 07:09:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm

15/10/2020    06:03 GMT+7

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
A Viet by Vee pork noodle bowl ready to be eaten. Photo courtesy of Viet by Vee

But sometimes, the reach of this most versatile and diverse cuisine can still surprise.

Portadown in County Armagh of Northern Ireland is most famous, or infamous, for a long-running dispute over a parade that at one point threatened the country's fragile peace process and isn't exactly a hub for international cuisine.

I grew up in and around Portadown where the closest thing to authentic Asian food is the British versions of Chinese and Indian food, so you can imagine my surprise to learn that a Vietnamese takeaway service had not only set up in Portadown but was thriving in the land of sausage suppers and pasties.

Fresh flavours

Viet by Vee was launched by sisters Vicky (aka Vee) and Rebecka Lau in April at the height of COVID-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, perhaps an ideal time to set up a takeaway food service.

Run out of Vicky's house, Viet by Vee offers a small selection of Vietnamese dishes like spring rolls, fresh rice paper rolls and noodle or rice bowls, for pick-up on a Friday and Saturday.

The new food option has quickly become a big hit in the small town of about 22,000 people, with the businesses' Facebook page topping 3,000 followers and their food regularly selling out.

While Viet by Vee is a new venture, the two sisters have plenty of experience in F&B through working in their family's Chinese restaurants.

"We have a Chinese background. Dad's from Hong Kong. Mum's Vietnamese. So basically growing up, we only knew Chinese food," Rebecka told Việt Nam News.

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
The rice paper rolls are slowly but surely growing in popularity. Photo courtesy of Viet by Vee

The sisters did eat Vietnamese food at home cooked by their mother, who originates from Binh Thuan Province, and while their friends loved it when they came over for dinner, the idea to start making and selling their own Vietnamese food didn't come until many years later.

Rebecka lived in Australia up until recently and she said this exposed her to more Vietnamese food and inspired the idea for Viet by Vee, with Vicky as the chef and Rebecka on logistics.

Their time working in Chinese eateries gave them an understanding of how to run a successful takeaway business and also an insight into what food would work in Portadown, and what wouldn't.

"Their (local people) taste buds are used to more like potatoes, chips, gravy and curry.

"So we tried to make the sauces have to kind of taste not too overpowering," Rebecka said.

 

While the sisters admit to Westernising their food to a degree, Vicky said there was clearly a growing trend in Portadown for people to be more adventurous and open when it comes to food.

"As much as we want to introduce more authentic stuff, we don't want to scare them (customers) away yet.

"We're just slowly introducing things that they're familiar with. And then you know, venture out with more authentic ideas, more authentic food," Rebecka added.

While the most popular dishes at the moment are spring rolls and bun noodle or rice bowls, served with pork, beef or tofu, the sisters hope to add phở to the menu, possibly in the winter when the weather is more conducive to soups in Northern Ireland.

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
The beef noodle bowls are packed with flavour and veg. Photo courtesy of Viet by Vee

Sky's the limit

True to form for any family business and indeed many Vietnamese eateries, there are a lot of balls in the air for Viet by Vee, with Vicky juggling raising two young kids while doing the cooking.

"It's a family business where everyone is supporting each other at the minute. But it's also fun. She (Vicky) enjoys it, she enjoys cooking, and she enjoys everyone enjoying the food," said Rebecka.

The sisters have also been encouraged by the positive local feedback, something that inspires them to bring a little bit more of Vietnam to Portadown.

"It's kind of good to know that there is room for Vietnamese food.

"It gives us that you know, drive to want to share, we want to share more recipes," said Rebecka.

With aspirations to open a brick and mortar outlet at some point in the future, don't bet against Viet by Vee turning the residents of Portadown into full-blown fish sauce and coriander addicts before too long. VNS

Peter Cowan

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN.

 
 

Other News

.
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 