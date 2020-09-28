Vietnamese food: Water fern cake

Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling.

Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling. It used to be served to royalty long ago, but now bánh bèo is certainly a treat that can be enjoyed by everyone. VNS