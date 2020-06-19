Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 19:19:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets

 
 
22/06/2020    18:01 GMT+7

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has lavished praise on Vietnam's “gorgeous” beaches and “insanely good food”, all of which serve to make Vietnam a great post-COVID-19 destination, 

with this point of view being backed up by several foreign media outlets throughout the year.

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 1

May saw the South China Morning Post name Cat Cat Village in Lao Cai Province as one of the best destinations to visit following the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: Linhnguyen1504)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 2

"Cat Cat Village is situated in the breath­takingly beautiful Muong Hoa Valley, in northern Vietnam, a region of rugged peaks, rivers, and rice terraces populated by the H’mong people," the Hong Kong newspaper, one of the most prestigious throughout all of Asia, wrote. (Photo: puiilladaa)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 3

The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang features among the best global backpacker destinations for the year, according to the recent June rankings published by Hostelworld. (Photo: Nguyen Huu Thong)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 4

In total, Ha Giang finishes the list in fourth place. The province is popular as travelers can start their adventure in the provincial capital of the same name by renting a motorbike and traveling through the many picturesque winding roads throughout the region. Guests can enjoy encounters with rural communities, small towns, and ancient traditions, all set against the backdrop of rolling green mountains that are an unforgettable feature of the province. (Photo: nguyenn.anhtuan)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 5

In mid-June, travel website Hostelworld names Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province as one the best global backpacker destinations for the year. (Photo: Vanessalino)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 6

Overall, Quang Ninh province is placed at 18th in the list. Indeed, one of the most attractive experiences for guests to the area is take part in a tour of the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, whilst other fun activities include visiting Sung Sot and Thien Cung caves, along with the TiTop islands. In addition, tourists can enjoy the range of entertainment services on offer at the local water park, as well as spending time to visit the Quang Ninh Museum. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 7

The northern province of Ninh Binh ranks in 10th place in terms of the year’s best global backpacker destinations, as announced by travel website Hostelworld. (Photo: Sinohasviajado)

 
vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 8

Ninh Binh province is home to a number of famous tourist sites, such as the Trang An tourism complex, the Hoa Lu ancient capital, and Bai Dinh pagoda. (Photo: Pelikh Alexey/Shutterstock)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 9

Insider, a leading news website based in the United States, has put Son Doong cave among their list of the world’s 20 record-breaking natural wonders in early June. (Photo: Oxaliadventure)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 10

Situated in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Son Doong cave is notable for stretching for over three miles, making it the largest cave worldwide. Due to its huge size, the cave even features its own clouds, jungles, and rivers, with the interior appearing similar to a fantasy world that is largely untouched by humans. (Photo: Ryan Deboodt)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 11

In 20th position, and the final Vietnamese destination to make the list of the best global backpacker destinations for the year as announced by travel website Hostelworld, is Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh province. (Photo: Tommieznguyen)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 12

Recent years have seen the coastal city’s pristine beaches and islets transform into an attractive destination that many domestic and foreign tourists can enjoy. (Photo: Huong Chi)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 13

Prestigious travel website CnTraveler listed Tan Dinh church in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten most beautiful pink buildings to visit globally in early June. (Photo: CnTraveler)

vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets hinh 14

Tan Dinh church is one of the oldest buildings in the city and is also the second largest church of the southern metropolis. The architecture, which follows a Romanesque style while featuring Gothic and Renaissance elements, includes decorated marble altars, high-pink pillars, and stain glass windows, all of which are entirely pink. (Photo: CnTraveler)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

A roadtrip of a lifetime
A roadtrip of a lifetime
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Together in tourism
Together in tourism
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

It’s the watering season for the terraced fields in the mountains of Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai. 

Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

CNN travel has posted an article claiming that Vietnam’s Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat is capable of producing some of the best cheese in all of Asia.

Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Tran Dang Khoa, born in 1987 in Tien Giang Province, has returned to Vietnam after 1,111 days travelling the world on his motorbike.

Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Vịt Cu Chì Restaurant is a friendly, cosy outdoors spot that has specialised in organic duck dishes for many years in Thu Dau Mot Town near HCM City. My Duyen reports.  

Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’, the program initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially kicked off on June 1.

Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

News publication the Guardian of the UK has devised a list of the best bars in the world, with The Deck Saigon of Ho Chi Minh City being named among them.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will launch many events online and offline to promote the image of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

Hanoi is in the middle of summer with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at times. The hot weather makes it hard to enjoy food, but for baby clams and some cold beer, I can make an exception.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 