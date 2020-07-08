Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/07/2020 21:04:44 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days

08/07/2020    19:45 GMT+7

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 1

Tran Dang Dang Khoa, who is from the south of the country, has fulfilled one of his dreams by travelling the world by motorbike.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 2

His journey took him through 65 countries and territories worldwide, travelling a total of approximately 80,000 km.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 3

Throughout his 1111-day journey he made an effort to snap photos of significant moments. Let’s take a look at some of the images from this special photo collection.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 4

A photo of the vast icy wilderness captured in Greenland

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 5

Monasteries located on a mountain in Meteora, Greece

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 6

Tress stand tall inside a forest in Hiouchi, California, the United States.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 7

A peaceful moment of a monk sitting under a tree

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 8

Khoa is inspired by the majestic beauty of Iguazu waterfall in Argentina 

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 9

The beautiful landscape of Vancouver in Canada

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 10

A view of the wonderful sunset

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 11

A quiet beach in Haiti, a Caribbean country devastated by an earthquake which killed over 200,000 people in 2010, Khoa says.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 12

The outlines of large trees in Marovoay, Toliara, Madagascar

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 13

A bird’s eye view of fishing boats in Zanzibar, Tanzania

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 14

A small isolated island with buildings in Kotor, Montenegro

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 15
 

A view of the hills of Bosnia and Herzegovina

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 16

Villagers in Peru wear distinct clothing.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 17

A pond in the Amazon where people can stand on lillypads

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 18

An overhead view of cliffs in Esperance, Australia

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 19

A pink lake captured in Australia

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 20

A picture showcasing the nature of a rural area in Australia taken by Khoa has received positive feedback from his Facebook followers.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 21

A romantic landscape found in New Zealand

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 22

A photo of a purple sunset is captured in Bonnie Doon of Australia.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 23

A flock of penguins gathers together amid snowy and icy conditions.

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 24

A view of an iceberg in the Antarctica

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 25

Wild animals roam free in Kenya, Africa

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 26

A waterfall in Mauritius

vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days hinh 27

Beautiful villages in Ticino, southern Switzerland

VOV

