Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/04/2020 11:06:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery

 
 
26/04/2020    08:43 GMT+7

It would take Vietnam’s tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, foreign tourist numbers to Vietnam have slumped. In March alone, the figure dropped 68% on-year and the rate has been forecasted to further decline as many countries have continued tightened Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

  Tourists in Ta Hien Street in Hanoi


Anh, however, said that this is not the first time the local tourism sector has faced a crisis. Over the past two decades, the sector has experienced many challenging periods such as the Asian financial crisis during 1997-1998. But the industry recovered with an on-year growth of up to 17% just a year later.

In 2003, the industry continued battling difficulties resulted by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), causing its growth to drop by 8% on-year. But, in 2004, it strongly recovered with the growth of 21%.

After the global financial crisis in the 2007-2009 phase, the sector grew by 34% only two years later.

Anh added that if Covid-19 pandemic ends in June this year, the foreign tourist numbers to the country would decrease by 70% on-year. The decline rate would be 75%, if the pandemic lasts until September. This means that the country would attract around 4.6 million foreign travellers this year.

If the situation persists until the end of this year, the drop rate would be up to 80%.

“It would be at least until 2022 or even longer for Vietnam to regain the growth of 2019,” Anh emphasised.

Many experts pinned high hopes for the rapid revival for the Vietnamese tourism sector. Specifically, Vietnam’s successful virus control is an advantage to help the country to promote its image to the world. Dtinews

 

Ha Trang

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

 
 

Other News

.
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring salad, from sea to table
Herring salad, from sea to table
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Staying at home doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to delicious things. Here's Minh Thu's list of Vietnamese traditional cuisine, Western delicacies, vegan dishes and low-carb therapy all available for delivery.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Air ticket prices have increased recently as the fight against Covid-19 has shown positive signs and demand is still higher than supply.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 