VN travel hit by COVID-19 again

As new cases of COVID-19 are being identified in a number of localities, the inroads made by the country’s tourism sector over the last few months via a domestic market stimulus programme are now at risk of stalling.

Since new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Da Nang city in central Vietnam and elsewhere, travel agents have worked hard to ensure the interests of travellers forced to cancel or change itineraries.

Hanoi has had a large number of tourists returning from Da Nang in recent days. Its Tourism Department has asked travel agents to keep an eye on passengers’ health while advising people not to travel to pandemic-hit areas.

Despite detailed plans to prevent COVID-19, its spread over recent days has nonetheless hit the tourism sector. With losses from customers being forced to cancel or change itineraries, it may be facing a challenging time once more. VNA