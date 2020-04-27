Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VNAT rules on coronavirus reporting at hotels, resorts raise eyebrows

 
 
01/05/2020    23:53 GMT+7

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has issued regulations on coronavirus infection prevention and control, including forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media. 

A resort in Phan Thiet - PHOTO: DAO LOAN

However, the regulations have raised public eyebrows.

“If a tourist at a resort sees the health authorities performing inspections or putting someone under quarantine, it would be hard to stop him from posting a photo or status message on the incident on Facebook,” a representative of a travel firm told the Saigon Times.

In addition, it is difficult for travel firms and hotels to adequately explain to tourists what can be shared and what cannot.

“Maybe the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism wants information being shared on the coronavirus situation on social media to be accurate. Thus, the administration forbids tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort because they may not understand what is actually happening. However, the administration should only forbid tourists from sharing false information, not from sharing information in general,” he stressed.

Observers noted that preventing tourists from sharing information on the coronavirus situation would not ensure transparency in fighting the virus. Moreover, tourism management authorities do not have the right to ban citizens from sharing information.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has made no further announcements in the aftermath of the controversy.

Besides the contested regulation, the administration also requires tourists to have their body temperatures checked; wear face masks, except when in their room or when eating and drinking at the hotel’s restaurant and bar; and cover their mouths when sneezing.SGT

Dao Loan

 
ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.

 
 

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Tourist destinations nationwide reopen their doors
Tourist destinations nationwide reopen their doors
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Tourists can now visit many tourist destinations which have re-opened since last weekend after the social distancing regulations have been eased.

ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four months
Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four months
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Only 3.7 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year-on-year decline of 37.8 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Flights at Van Don airport to be resumed from May 4
Flights at Van Don airport to be resumed from May 4
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Commercial flights from/to the Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province will resume from May 4, after an unexpected hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Social distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have left many people trying to remember what it was like when life was normal.

Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
TRAVELicon  29/04/2020 

Chairman of the central Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho has decided to reopen several relic sites and offer free tickets to vistiors during the national Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day.

Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
TRAVELicon  29/04/2020 

Though social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hanoi and HCM City, many restaurants are still delivering food home to treat gourmands safely at home. Minh Thu lists some of her favourites.

New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

Islands off Kien Giang Province and tourist attraction sites reopened over the weekend after social distancing measures were eased.

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
VIDEOicon  28/04/2020 

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Domestic tourism gradually reopens
Domestic tourism gradually reopens
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.

Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

“The complex of five Ban On Caves in Moc Chau are quite pristine, magical and attractive and still a new and strange destination for visitors although being listed among the most impressive tourist attractions in Son La Province.

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Several popular tourist sites in Vietnam will reopen for visitors on the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays after social distancing rules have been loosened.

Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

In recent decades cassava vermicelli have made in Binh Lu village, Lai Chau province, increasingly popular and brought growing profits to local households.

CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese airlines must pay full ticket refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, without any charges,

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

