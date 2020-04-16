Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route

 
 
16/04/2020    23:17 GMT+7

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route hinh anh 1

Accordingly, from April 16 to April 22, an additional pair of passenger trains are set to operate on the route, bringing the total to two pairs. From April 23 to April 29, two more pairs will be added to the fleet.

From April 30 onwards, Hanoi-HCM City passenger trains will run as usual. However, railway transport companies will base on the demand and train capacity to make suitable transport plans.

Earlier, following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 on national social distancing, trans-national passenger trains were suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

 

During the period, the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City train route operated with two trips per day at most. VNA

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes

VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Government for a bailout of VND60 billion (US$2.5 billion) to support three local routes suffering devastating drops in travel demand due to COVID-19.

 
 

.
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Renowned travel website Stars Insider has named a small site in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay as one of the most incredible floating villages in the world.

Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

Vietnamese cuisine named among Top 10 healthiest in the world
Vietnamese cuisine named among Top 10 healthiest in the world
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnamese food has been listed among the 10 healthiest cuisines globally by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City
Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

The Pet Coffee Garden is one of the best places in HCM City for animal lovers who want to play with special pets such as alpacas and turtles.

Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes
Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
TRAVELicon  11/04/2020 

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.

So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

